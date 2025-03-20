Thursday, March 20, 2025 | 11:03 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tour de France is returning to UK in 2027 with start from Edinburgh

Tour de France is returning to UK in 2027 with start from Edinburgh

Britain will host the Grand Dpart of both the Tour de France and the women's version of the race in 2027, organisers said.

Cycling with others is motivating and enjoyable. (File photo)

Tour de france. (Representative image)

AP Paris
Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 10:59 AM IST

It will be the 28th time that the Tour de France starts from a foreign country, and the first time since 2014 when the Tour began in the Yorkshire region that Britain hosts the start of cycling's biggest race. The 2007 Tour started in London.

For the Tour de France Femmes, it will be the first time holding stages in Britain, with the start location to be announced later.

The men's and women's races will take place on different dates. 

 

Full details of the route have yet to be announced but organisers revealed on Wednesday that the men's Tour de France will begin in Edinburgh, Scotland. There will be stages in England and Wales, too.

When the Tour departed from Yorkshire, the event drew enormous crowds.

"The Tour de France and the UK share a rich history, and I am delighted to bring the Grand Dpart to the country in 2027," said Christian Prudhomme, the Tour de France director.

"Britain has always welcomed the Tour with enthusiasm and pride, and this collaboration across England, Scotland, and Wales promises to make the event even more special."  Three British riders have won the Tour Bradley Wiggins in 2012, four-time champion Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas.

Last year's Grand Depart took place in Florence, Italy, with the 2026 race due to start in Barcelona, Spain.

This year's race will start from the northern French city of Lille.

It will be the second start of the women's race outside France following the Grand Dpart in the Netherlands in 2024, organisers said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Tour de France

First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 10:59 AM IST

