Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 LIVE UPDATES: All eyes on Neeraj Chopra; event underway
Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 will feature top javelin throwers from all around the globe, with World Championship qualification points on the line
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Indian athletics enters a landmark chapter today, Saturday, July 5, as the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru plays host to the inaugural Neeraj Chopra Classic—a one-of-a-kind javelin event that brings the spotlight firmly onto India’s growing presence in global track and field.
This isn’t just a celebration of India’s Olympic and World Champion Neeraj Chopra; it’s a top-tier international meet, officially part of the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold—the highest level outside the Diamond League. For the first time ever, India joins an elite club of nations hosting Gold-level events, standing alongside iconic meets like the Ostrava Golden Spike in the Czech Republic.
What makes today’s meet especially significant is its sharp focus on javelin. Just as Sweden has the Mondo Classic, named after pole vault sensation Armand Duplantis, India now has a flagship event under Chopra’s name. The NC Classic is expected to draw a high-quality field of throwers aiming for crucial ranking points and qualification standards for the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo this September.
Neeraj, who continues to redefine the Indian sporting narrative, is not just participating but also playing host—signalling a new era where Indian athletes take ownership of the global stage. More than just a competition, the NC Classic is a statement: India is ready to be a serious player in international athletics.
With world-class talent set to take the field, today’s event promises top-tier action and marks a proud moment for Indian sport.
Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025: Participants list
|Category
|Name
|Country
|Notable Achievements
|Personal Best (m)
|International
|Thomas Röhler
|Germany
|2016 Olympic Champion; considered one of the all-time greats
|93.9
|International
|Julius Yego
|Kenya
|2015 World Champion; 2016 Olympic Silver Medallist; pioneer of African javelin
|92.72
|International
|Curtis Thompson
|USA
|2023 Pan American Games Champion; consistent Diamond League performer
|87.76
|International
|Martin Konečný
|Czech Republic
|Finalist at 2022 European Championships; top Czech performer
|80.59
|International
|Luiz Mauricio Da Silva
|Brazil
|Multiple podiums at South American Championships across age groups
|86.62
|International
|Rumesh Pathirage
|Sri Lanka
|2024 Asian Throwing Championships Gold Medallist; national record holder
|85.45
|International
|Cyprian Mrzygłod
|Poland
|2019 European U23 Champion; personal best set in Kuortane in 2025
|85.92
|Indian
|Neeraj Chopra
|India
|Olympic Gold Medallist (2020), World Champion, Diamond League Winner
|90.23
|Indian
|Sachin Yadav
|India
|2025 Asian Championships Silver Medallist; 2025 Federation Cup & National Games Gold Medallist
|85.16
|Indian
|Rohit Yadav
|India
|2025 National Games Silver Medallist; comeback after 2023 surgery
|83.4
|Indian
|Sahil Silwal
|India
|2024 National Inter-State Champion; Gold at 2024 Winckelmann Games
|81.81
|Indian
|Yashvir Singh
|India
|2025 Asian Championships competitor; former U-20 Fed Cup record holder
|82.57
Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025: Live telecast
The live telecast of the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 event will be available on Star Sports Network in India.
Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025: Live streaming
The live streaming of the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 event will be available on JioCinema and Hotstar in India.
Check all the live updates from the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 event here.
7:40 PM
2025 Neeraj Chopra Classic LIVE UPDATES: First throws underway
First two throws have been taken Sahil: 77.48m, Rohit: 77.11m
7:24 PM
2025 Neeraj Chopra Classic LIVE UPDATES: Players introduction underway
The Athletes who will take part in the event today are getting introduced in Bengaluru currently.
7:20 PM
2025 Neeraj Chopra Classic LIVE UPDATES: NC Classic format
At the Neeraj Chopra Classic, all participating javelin throwers start with three attempts. After these initial rounds, the top eight athletes, based on their best throws, advance, while the bottom four are eliminated from the competition.
The throwing order is then reversed according to the standings, meaning the athlete leading the competition throws last—an approach designed to build tension as the contest progresses. This format continues into the fourth and fifth rounds.
Before the sixth and final attempt, the order is reshuffled once again based on the most recent standings, ensuring that the top performers have the spotlight in a high-stakes, dramatic finish.
7:11 PM
6:57 PM
2025 Neeraj Chopra Classic LIVE UPDATES: Neeraj on NC Classic
Neeraj Chopra expressed his excitement ahead of the inaugural Neeraj Chopra Classic, calling it a proud moment for Indian athletics. He acknowledged the challenge of balancing his dual role as both organiser and competitor, noting that while he has always focused on performance, managing the event has made him appreciate the finer details of organisation. “It’s tough but enjoyable,” he said, highlighting the significance of hosting top international athletes in India.
6:50 PM
2025 Neeraj Chopra Classic LIVE UPDATES: International contingent
The Neeraj Chopra Classic will feature a strong international field led by 2016 Olympic champion Thomas Röhler (PB 93.90m). Brazil’s Luiz Mauricio da Silva (PB 86.62m) is expected to be Neeraj’s main challenger, while Kenya’s Julius Yego and USA’s Curtis Thompson add further pedigree. Rising stars like Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Pathirage and Poland’s Cyprian Mrzygłód will also compete. Czech Republic’s Martin Konecny joins late, representing Neeraj’s coach Jan Železný’s homeland. Notable absentees include Anderson Peters, 2025 world leader Julian Weber, and Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem, whose participation was ruled out amid diplomatic tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack.
6:40 PM
2025 Neeraj Chopra Classic LIVE UPDATES: Starting line-up
1 Sahil Silwal (India)
2 Rohit Yadav (India)
3 Martin Konecny (Czech Republic)
4 Thomas Rohler (Germany)
5 Yashvir Singh (India)
6 Julius Yego (Kenya)
7 Sachin Yadav (India)
8 Rumesh Pathirage (Sri Lanka)
9 Cyprian Mrzyg?od (Poland)
10 Luiz Mauricio Da Silva (Brazil)
11 Curtis Thompson (USA)
12 Neeraj Chopra (India)
6:30 PM
2025 Neeraj Chopra Classic LIVE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of the inaugural edition of the Neerraj Chopra Classic event from Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Today, javelin throwers from all around the globe will fight for glory along with points for the World Athletics championships set to be hosted in Tokyo later this year. But will it be an Indian player who will steal the spotlight today? Stay tuned to find out.
