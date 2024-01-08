No Nadal in Australia Open 2024: A never-ending quest to regain fitness

There will be no 'common Rafa' chants at Melbourne Park in 2024. 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal pulled out of the 2024 Australian Open due to a muscle tear. This was a major dampener for the Nadal fans, who have been waiting to see their champion at the grandest stage since 2023.

With age not on his side, 37-year-old Nadal is racing against time to give his fans another chance to cheer in Grand Slams. However, it is not the end for Rafa, who said 2024 could be his last year.

Nadal's latest injury, unlike the last year's, has not been threatening. On Sunday, he posted on social media that scans after he arrived in Melbourne revealed a small tear in the muscle.

"Right now, I am not ready to compete at the maximum level," he said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"This is not very bad news, and we all remain positive about the evolution for the season."









Right… Hi all, during my last match in Brisbane I had a small problem on a muscle that as you know made me worried. Once I got to Melbourne I have had the chance to make an MRI and I have micro tear on a muscle, not in the same part where I had the injury and that's good news.

When Rafael Nadal returned to the Tennis court

Since Nadal has suffered a minor muscle tear, the Spaniard is expected to return to court in his favourite Grand Slam, the French Open, scheduled to begin May 20, 2024, ahead of the Paris Olympics at the end of July.

Nadal's never-ending quest to regain fitness since January 2023

January 2023: Nadal played his last competitive singles match, losing in the second round of the 2023 Australian Open.

April 2023: He pulled out of Madrid Masters; 'significant injury' to his psoas muscle hasn't healed as fast as expected at Melbourne Park.

May 2023: The 14-time French Open champion pulled out of Roland Garros, saying he would try to return in 2024, 'probably' his last year on tour.

June 2023: He had arthroscopic surgery on the left psoas muscle in Barcelona. He said the normal recovery process is five months, as the doctors said.

August 2023: According to his coach Carlos Moya in an interview with ATP, Nadal and his team begin training,' but very lightly'.

September 2023: Nadal hinted that he might return in 2024, again saying it might still be his final year on the tour.

October 2023: At a promotional event, Nadal said, "I'm in less pain, but I still have some discomfort". He confirmed he will not return in 2023.

December 2023: On Dec 2, Nadal announced that he would return to the tour at Brisbane International ahead of the Australian Open starting January 14.

January 2024: Nadal pulled out of Australia Open due to a muscle tear. He had lost in the quarterfinals at Brisbane International.