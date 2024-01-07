Rafael Nadal pulls out of Australian Open 2024 due to muscle tear injury

Tennis legend Rafale Nadal pulled out of the Australian Open 2024 on Sunday, January 7, 2024, due to a muscle tear, Nadala had earlier announced in December last year that he would be making his comeback to the professional tour with the Australian Open. Nadal last participated in the Australian Open 2023 and announced a break ahead of the French Open 2023. He participated in Brisbane International, as part of his preparation for the Australian Open, but lost in the quarterfinal.
Nadal, 37, who has won the Australian Open twice with the first one coming in 2009, said that the injury this time is a micro tear, which was confirmed by an MRI scan in Melbourne and that is why he is leaving for Spain. He also confirmed that the fresh injury has nothing to do with the previous injury which kept him out of the tennis world for nearly one year.
Rafael Nadal career statistics in Grand Slam Finals till 2019
Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam champion, last won the Australian Open title in 2022 when he beat Danil Medvedev in a five-set thriller. It was the same year when Novak Djokovic was deported from Australia because he did not get the Covid-19 vaccine shots.Hi all, during my last match in Brisbane I had a small problem on a muscle that as you know made me worried. Once I got to Melbourne I have had the chance to make an MRI and I have micro tear on a muscle, not in the same part where I had the injury and that’s good news.— Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) January 7, 2024
