Rafael Nadal pulls out of Australian Open 2024 due to muscle tear injury

Rafael Nadal pulled out of the Australian Open 2024 due to a muscle tear

Rafael Nadal. (Photo: Wikipedia)

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2024 | 4:01 PM IST
Tennis legend Rafale Nadal pulled out of the Australian Open 2024 on Sunday, January 7, 2024, due to a muscle tear, Nadala had earlier announced in December last year that he would be making his comeback to the professional tour with the Australian Open. Nadal last participated in the Australian Open 2023 and announced a break ahead of the French Open 2023. He participated in Brisbane International, as part of his preparation for the Australian Open, but lost in the quarterfinal. 

Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam champion, last won the Australian Open title in 2022 when he beat Danil Medvedev in a five-set thriller. It was the same year when Novak Djokovic was deported from Australia because he did not get the Covid-19 vaccine shots. 

Nadal, 37, who has won the Australian Open twice with the first one coming in 2009, said that the injury this time is a micro tear, which was confirmed by an MRI scan in Melbourne and that is why he is leaving for Spain. He also confirmed that the fresh injury has nothing to do with the previous injury which kept him out of the tennis world for nearly one year. 

Rafael Nadal career statistics in Grand Slam Finals till 2019

Result Year Tournament Surface Opponent Score
Win 2005 French Open Clay Mariano Puerta 6–7(6–8), 6–3, 6–1, 7–5
Win 2006 French Open (2) Clay Roger Federer 1–6, 6–1, 6–4, 7–6(7–4)
Loss 2006 Wimbledon Grass Roger Federer 0–6, 6–7(5–7), 7–6(7–2), 3–6
Win 2007 French Open (3) Clay Roger Federer 6–3, 4–6, 6–3, 6–4
Loss 2007 Wimbledon Grass Roger Federer 6–7(7–9), 6–4, 6–7(3–7), 6–2, 2–6
Win 2008 French Open (4) Clay Roger Federer 6–1, 6–3, 6–0
Win 2008 Wimbledon Grass Roger Federer 6–4, 6–4, 6–7(5–7), 6–7(8–10), 9–7
Win 2009 Australian Open Hard Roger Federer 7–5, 3–6, 7–6(7–3), 3–6, 6–2
Win 2010 French Open (5) Clay Robin Söderling 6–4, 6–2, 6–4
Win 2010 Wimbledon (2) Grass Tomáš Berdych 6–3, 7–5, 6–4
Win 2010 US Open Hard Novak Djokovic 6–4, 5–7, 6–4, 6–2
Win 2011 French Open (6) Clay Roger Federer 7–5, 7–6(7–3), 5–7, 6–1
Loss 2011 Wimbledon Grass Novak Djokovic 4–6, 1–6, 6–1, 3–6
Loss 2011 US Open Hard Novak Djokovic 2–6, 4–6, 7–6(7–3), 1–6
Loss 2012 Australian Open Hard Novak Djokovic 7–5, 4–6, 2–6, 7–6(7–5), 5–7
Win 2012 French Open (7) Clay Novak Djokovic 6–4, 6–3, 2–6, 7–5
Win 2013 French Open (8) Clay David Ferrer 6–3, 6–2, 6–3
Win 2013 US Open (2) Hard Novak Djokovic 6–2, 3–6, 6–4, 6–1
Loss 2014 Australian Open Hard Stan Wawrinka 3–6, 2–6, 6–3, 3–6
Win 2014 French Open (9) Clay Novak Djokovic 3–6, 7–5, 6–2, 6–4
Loss 2017 Australian Open Hard Roger Federer 4–6, 6–3, 1–6, 6–3, 3–6
Win 2017 French Open (10) Clay Stan Wawrinka 6–2, 6–3, 6–1
Win 2017 US Open (3) Hard Kevin Anderson 6–3, 6–3, 6–4
Win 2018 French Open (11) Clay Dominic Thiem 6–4, 6–3, 6–2
Loss 2019 Australian Open Hard Novak Djokovic 3–6, 2–6, 3–6
Win 2019 French Open (12) Clay Dominic Thiem 6–3, 5–7, 6–1, 6–1
Win 2019 US Open (4) Hard Daniil Medvedev 7–5, 6–3, 5–7, 4–6, 6–4

First Published: Jan 07 2024 | 3:18 PM IST

