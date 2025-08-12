Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 10:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Roger Federer to return at 2025 Shanghai Masters in celeb doubles event

Roger Federer to return at 2025 Shanghai Masters in celeb doubles event

This marks Federer's first return to the Shanghai Masters since 2017, when he claimed his second singles title at the prestigious ATP event.

Roger Federer

Roger Federer

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 10:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tennis icon Roger Federer is set to return to the court at the 2025 Shanghai Masters, where he’ll participate in a special “Roger & Friends” celebrity doubles exhibition match. Scheduled for October 10 at Qizhong Stadium, the event will showcase a blend of sport and entertainment, featuring Federer alongside actor Wu Lei, martial arts legend Donnie Yen, and former world No. 3 doubles player Zheng Jie, a two-time Grand Slam doubles champion.
 
In a promotional video confirming his appearance, Federer shared his excitement:
 
"Hello, this is Roger, and I am really happy to be returning to Qizhong Stadium in Shanghai for the Rolex Shanghai Masters." He added. "Shanghai has always been a special place for me, with great fans, unforgettable memories, and a real love for the game."
 
 
This marks Federer’s first return to the Shanghai Masters since 2017, when he claimed his second singles title at the prestigious ATP event. Although the upcoming appearance is part of a celebrity exhibition rather than official competition, fans are eager to see the 20-time Grand Slam champion back in action, if only for one night. 

Also Read

Out of the current crop of Indian tennis players, Sumit Nagal is the only player endorsing a company (Bank of Baroda)

Brands look to serve up an ace in Indian tennis amid a long slumppremium

Mahindra BE 6

M&M expands capacity at South African plant as US tariffs hit auto sector

Supreme Court, SC

SC restrains Assam Police from coercive action against Wire's Varadarajan

Nayara Energy

Lenders cautious on Nayara Energy as EU sanctions prompt risk review

Retail Inflation

India's retail inflation eases to eight-year low of 1.55% in July

 
The event is expected to draw significant attention, as Federer teams up with notable personalities for a light-hearted yet nostalgic celebration of tennis. It’s also a chance for Chinese fans to see the Swiss maestro on the court once again, where he has long been a fan favorite.
 
Federer has maintained a visible presence in the tennis world despite his retirement. He recently attended Wimbledon 2025, watching longtime rival Novak Djokovic from the Royal Box and receiving a warm reception from the crowd. Wearing the All England Club's honorary purple badge, Federer was accompanied by his wife, Mirka.
 
Earlier this year, he also joined Djokovic and Andy Murray at Roland Garros to pay tribute to Rafael Nadal, celebrating the Spanish great’s unmatched achievements on the clay of Paris.
 
Though not a competitive comeback, Federer’s participation in Shanghai is set to be a highlight of the tennis calendar, offering fans a cherished opportunity to celebrate the legacy of one of the game’s greatest ambassadors.

More From This Section

Indian Olympic Association (IOA)

IOA set to approve India's 2030 CWG bid at Wednesday's SGM meeting

Mansukh Mandaviya, Mansukh, Mandaviya

Key reform achieved with National Sports Governance Bill: Mandaviya

World Para Athletics Championship

India gears up to host historic Para Athletics Worlds with record entries

Mansukh Mandaviya

Lok Sabha clears Sports Bill; Key reforms and highlights explained

Neeraj Chopra Arshad Nadeem

Neeraj Chopra, Arshad Nadeem pull out of Silesia Diamond League; Here's why

Topics : Roger Federer Tennis

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 10:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayUS Tariff Hikes Slash India Diamond JobsQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Zyudus Lifescience Q1 ResultsJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon