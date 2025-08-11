Monday, August 11, 2025 | 06:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Neeraj Chopra, Arshad Nadeem pull out of Silesia Diamond League; Here's why

Neeraj Chopra, Arshad Nadeem pull out of Silesia Diamond League; Here's why

Neeraj's sudden withdrawal has raised questions, with no official explanation yet provided. His absence, along with Nadeem's, leaves fans disappointed as the marquee matchup fizzled out before it bega

Neeraj Chopra Arshad Nadeem

Neeraj Chopra Arshad Nadeem

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 6:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The much-hyped javelin battle between India’s Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem will not materialize at the 2025 Silesia Diamond League. Scheduled for August 16 in Poland, the highly anticipated clash was shelved after Chopra withdrew and Nadeem was not listed in the final entry roster.
 
Organizers had initially confirmed the participation of both Olympic medalists in early July, building excitement for a rare Indo-Pak rivalry in athletics. However, uncertainty loomed after Nadeem recently underwent surgery on his right calf in London. His coach, Salman Butt, later confirmed that the Paris Olympic gold medallist would skip the event, prioritizing recovery and preparation for the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo this September.
 
 
Meanwhile, Neeraj’s sudden withdrawal has raised questions, with no official explanation yet provided. His absence, along with Nadeem’s, leaves fans disappointed as the marquee matchup fizzled out before it began. 
 
Stellar 2025 Season for Neeraj 

Also Read

Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra missing from entry list for Silesia Diamond League August 16

Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem, Javelin throw, World Athletics Championship 2023, India vs Pakistan

Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem unlikely in Poland: Pakistani Javelin Coach

India's Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem

Neeraj vs Nadeem: Paris Olympics rematch set for Silesia Diamond League

Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 HIGHLIGHTS: Neeraj wins gold 86.16m throw; Yugo wins silver

Neeraj Chopra Classic event 2025

Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 live event time (IST), venue, streaming details

Despite the setback, Neeraj Chopra has enjoyed a remarkable 2025 campaign. He opened his season with a victory at the Potch Invitational in South Africa and then achieved a national record throw of 90.23m at the Doha Diamond League in May, becoming the first Indian javelin thrower to join the elite 90m club.
 
Following that, he secured a second-place finish at the Janusz Kusoci?"ski Memorial in Poland but bounced back with a win at the Paris Diamond League, throwing 88.16m. He also claimed the Ostrava Golden Spike title, which helped him reclaim the world number one ranking in men’s javelin throw.
 
Neeraj further added to his accolades by winning the NC Classic in India, a domestic competition he personally hosts and promotes.
 
Next up, Tokyo! 
Both Chopra and Nadeem are now expected to square off at the World Athletics Championships 2025 in Tokyo next month. With both athletes aiming for peak performance on the global stage, fans will be hopeful that the Indo-Pak clash they missed in Poland will finally unfold in Japan.

More From This Section

Paula Badosa

Paula Badosa pulls out of US Open after missing action since Wimbledon

Harmanpreet Singh

Australia series a key part of Asia Cup build-up: Harmanpreet Singh

Wrestling

WFI suspends 11 wrestlers for fake birth certificates after MCD probe

Mansukh Mandaviya, Mansukh, Mandaviya

National flag quiz: MYAS to take 25 winners to Siachen with Mandaviya

Lovlina Borgohain, Lovlina, Borgohain

Lovlina alleges disrespect by BFI official, IOA sets up inquiry meet

Topics : Neeraj Chopra athletics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 6:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayAll Time Plastics IPOQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Breaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon