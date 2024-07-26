Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

The Paris Olympics 2024: India's rifle shooters in medal contention

In badminton, Lakshya Sen and the star doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will also begin their quest to finish on top of the podium

lakshya

Lakshya Sen is gearing up for his biggest challenge today (Photo: PTI)

Aditya Kaushik
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 11:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After the gala opening ceremony, we get to the business end of the Paris Olympics. Saturday puts the spotlight on India’s 10m air rifle mixed team. India's hopes in the event will rest on two pairs, Ramita Jindal-Arjun Babuta and Elavenil Valarivan-Sandeep Singh. The top 4 teams from the qualification round will progress to medal matches.

Later in the day, India’s hockey team, the bronze medallists at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, will begin their campaign against New Zealand. Also in action will be the country’s senior-most athlete, Rohan Bopanna. The 44-year-old is teaming up with N Sriram Balaji in the men's doubles tennis match. In badminton, Lakshya Sen and the star doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will also begin their quest to finish on top of the podium.


Chart
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Olympics 2024 opening ceremony LIVE: 78-member Indian team to be present, Parade starts at 11 PM

Chinese-Chilean TT player set to make Olympics debut at 58 in Paris

Paris trains hit by sabotage hours before Olympics opening ceremony

Taliban escapee turns break-dancer at Paris Olympics after 3 years

Indian shooters aim to break nation's 12-year medal drought in Paris

Topics : Olympics Paris 2020 Tokyo olympics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 11:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayKargil Diwas 2024 QuotesNEET UG 2024 Revised ResultLatest News LIVESearchGPTGold-Silver Price TodayBelated ITROlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon