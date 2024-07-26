The Paris Olympics 2024: India's rifle shooters in medal contention

After the gala opening ceremony, we get to the business end of the Paris Olympics. Saturday puts the spotlight on India’s 10m air rifle mixed team. India's hopes in the event will rest on two pairs, Ramita Jindal-Arjun Babuta and Elavenil Valarivan-Sandeep Singh. The top 4 teams from the qualification round will progress to medal matches.







Later in the day, India's hockey team, the bronze medallists at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, will begin their campaign against New Zealand. Also in action will be the country's senior-most athlete, Rohan Bopanna. The 44-year-old is teaming up with N Sriram Balaji in the men's doubles tennis match. In badminton, Lakshya Sen and the star doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will also begin their quest to finish on top of the podium.