Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Sai Ashok set to become youngest Indian to officiate boxing events in Paris

The 32-year-old is only the fourth Indian since 1904 to officiate at the Olympics and the first to have represented the country as a player and an official at a World Championship event.

Paris Olympics 2024 Gold medal

Paris Olympics 2024 Gold medal

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 8:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's former international boxer Kabilan Sai Ashok will become the youngest from the country to officiate in the Paris Olympics after he was appointed as Referee Judge for the sporting showpiece beginning on Friday.
The 32 year-old is only the fourth Indian since 1904 to officiate at the Olympics and the first to have represented the country as a player and an official at a World Championship event.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Sai Ashok, who works as a boxing administrator at the Army Sports Institute in Pune, is also the first Indian to become the president of World Military Boxing Council.
He also holds the record of being the only Indian referee to have been fast-tracked from two-star to three-star status.
The last Indian to officiate at the Olympics was in 2012 London.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Paris Olympics 2024 opening ceremony LIVE UPDATES: Parade of Nations begins after 11 PM IST

Olympics 2024: 78-member Indian contingent to take part in opening ceremony

Google Doodle celebrates Paris 2024 Olympics with unique illustration

Vegan Tuna to Daal-roti: Indian athletes' diet at Paris Olympics 2024

Olympic bans: A list of countries that were excluded from past Games

Topics : 2024 Olympics Olympics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 8:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayKargil Diwas 2024 QuotesNEET UG 2024 Revised ResultLatest News LIVESearchGPTGold-Silver Price TodayBelated ITROlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon