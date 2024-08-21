Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / U17 World Wrestling C'Ship: India's Ronak Dahiya clinches bronze in 110kg

U17 World Wrestling C'Ship: India's Ronak Dahiya clinches bronze in 110kg

In the bronze medal play-off, Ronak, currently ranked two in the world in his age-group weight category, comfortably disposed the challenge of Turkey's Emrullah Capkan 6-1 to claim India's first medal

Young Indian wrestlers Tannu and Priya become World Champions

Press Trust of India Amman (Jordan)
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 2:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's Ronak Dahiya bagged the bronze medal in the 110kg Greco-Roman category at the U17 World Wrestling Championship here.
In the bronze medal play-off, Ronak, currently ranked two in the world in his age-group weight category, comfortably disposed the challenge of Turkey's Emrullah Capkan 6-1 to claim India's first medal from the championship on Tuesday.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Earlier, Ronak had lost to eventual silver medallist Zoltan Czako of Hungary in the semi-final. The gold in this category was won by Ukraine's Ivan Yankovskyi, who beat Czako 13-4 by virtue of technical superiority.
India have a chance of a second medal in the 51 kg repechage if Sainath Pardhi wins two bouts.
He is first pitted against Dominic Michael Munaretto of the United States and if he wins the bout then he will fight the bronze medal play off with either Kazakhstan's Mussan Yerassyl or Iran's Abolfazl Mehrdad Karamiegaei.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Vinesh Phogat

'Onus lied on Vinesh Phogat to remain below weight limit,' says CAS

Vinesh Phogat, welcome, Sakshi, Bajrang

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat returns to grand welcome after Paris heartbreak

Vinesh Phogat, Vinesh

Might never be same again, don't know what future holds for me: Vinesh

Vinesh Phogat

Olympics 2024: CAS rejects Vinesh's application for a joint Silver medal

Aman Sehrawat

Olympics: Wanted to treat bronze medal bout as state meet match - Aman

Topics : Wrestling

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 2:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySaraswati Saree Depot listingKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesBharat Bandh 2024Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon