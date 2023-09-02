Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.86%)
65387.16 + 555.75
Nifty (0.94%)
19435.30 + 181.50
Nifty Smallcap (1.61%)
5709.70 + 90.30
Nifty Midcap (0.84%)
39445.60 + 326.95
Nifty Bank (1.02%)
44436.10 + 446.95
Heatmap

US Open 2023: Bopanna-Ebden duo enters third round of men's doubles

India's Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden entered the men's doubles third round at the US Open with a straight-set win

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden reach quarterfinal of Wimbledon 2023 in Men's Doubles. Photo: Twitter

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden. Photo: Twitter

Press Trust of India New York
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2023 | 11:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India's Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden entered the men's doubles third round at the US Open with a straight-set victory over Kazakhstan's Andrey Golubev and Russian Roman Safiullin.
The sixth seeded Indo-Australian pair won 6-3, 6-3 on Friday and would meet the unseeded British team of Henry Patten and Julian Cash in the pre quarter-final.
By entering the last 16 stage, the duo also ensured at least USD 58,000 prize money for themselves.
The experienced Bopanna-Ebden pairing raised its game when it got break points, converting three out of seven.
The opposition team couldn't even earn one break point.

Also Read

Wimbledon: Bopanna-Ebden come from behind to reach Men's Doubles semis

Old guns blazing: Bopanna-Ebden enter last 8 of Wimbledon Men's Doubles

Wimbledon: Rohan Bopanna, Matthew Ebden make winning start in Men's Doubles

Wimbledon 2023: Bopanna-Ebden enter pre-quarters in men's doubles event

Wimbledon 2023: Yuki-Myneni lose Men's Doubles, Bopanna-Dabrowski in Mixed

US Open: Novak Djokovic comes back from two sets down to beat Laslo Djere

Sable 5th in Xiamen, becomes third Indian to enter Diamond League final

India beat Pakistan in thrilling shootout, win inaugural Hockey5s Asia Cup

Neeraj Chopra's preparatory camp in Switzerland gets ministry approval

PKL 2023 Players' auction postponed due to Asian Games preparations

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : US Open Tennis Rohan Bopanna

First Published: Sep 02 2023 | 11:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesReliance RetailICC World Cup TicketsLPG Gas Cylinders PriceGST CollectionMotorola G84 5G Launch in India

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon