US Open 2023: Bopanna-Ebden duo enters third round of men's doubles

India's Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden entered the men's doubles third round at the US Open with a straight-set victory over Kazakhstan's Andrey Golubev and Russian Roman Safiullin.

The sixth seeded Indo-Australian pair won 6-3, 6-3 on Friday and would meet the unseeded British team of Henry Patten and Julian Cash in the pre quarter-final.

By entering the last 16 stage, the duo also ensured at least USD 58,000 prize money for themselves.

The experienced Bopanna-Ebden pairing raised its game when it got break points, converting three out of seven.

The opposition team couldn't even earn one break point.

Also Read Wimbledon: Bopanna-Ebden come from behind to reach Men's Doubles semis Old guns blazing: Bopanna-Ebden enter last 8 of Wimbledon Men's Doubles Wimbledon: Rohan Bopanna, Matthew Ebden make winning start in Men's Doubles Wimbledon 2023: Bopanna-Ebden enter pre-quarters in men's doubles event Wimbledon 2023: Yuki-Myneni lose Men's Doubles, Bopanna-Dabrowski in Mixed US Open: Novak Djokovic comes back from two sets down to beat Laslo Djere Sable 5th in Xiamen, becomes third Indian to enter Diamond League final India beat Pakistan in thrilling shootout, win inaugural Hockey5s Asia Cup Neeraj Chopra's preparatory camp in Switzerland gets ministry approval PKL 2023 Players' auction postponed due to Asian Games preparations