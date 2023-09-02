Confirmation

PKL 2023 Players' auction postponed due to Asian Games preparations

This decision has been taken at the request of the Administrator of the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India, the officially recognized body for Kabaddi in India

Pro Kabaddi League

Pro Kabaddi League

BS Web Team New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2023 | 9:40 AM IST
Listen to This Article

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) have announced the postponement of the PKL 2023 Player Auction to a later date. This decision has been taken at the request of the Administrator of the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India, the officially recognized body for Kabaddi in India. The Player Auction was earlier scheduled to be held on September 8 to September 9, 2023.
The announcement was made by the organizers of the Pro Kabaddi League Mashal Sports.A Mashal spokesperson said, "We have received a formal request from the AKFI Administrator to defer the PKL Season 10 Player Auction in view of the ongoing preparations of the Indian Men's and Women's Teams for Kabaddi medal competitions at the Asian Games. Mashal and AKFI share the view that this is an event of vital importance for Indian Kabaddi".
 
As part of the consultations on the deferment of the PKL 2023 Player Auction, Mashal briefed the AKFI Administrator on the planning and preparations that the PKL Teams, the PKL broadcast partner, and Mashal had made for the earlier scheduled dates of 8-9 September. "The Administrator has acknowledged and appreciated the comprehensive reworking that all PKL stakeholders including our 12 Teams and the broadcaster will have to make for the deferred player auction", says the Mashal Spokesperson.
The next dates for the PKL 2023 Player Auction in consultation with the PKL Teams will be announced soon.
 

Here is the complete list of players retained by all 12 Pro Kabaddi League teams:

 
Bengal Warriors retained players
 

Existing New Young Players

Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje
R Guhan
Suyog Baban Gaikar
Parshant Kumar
 
Bengaluru Bulls retained players
 
Elite Retained Players

Neeraj Narwal
 
Retained Young Players
 
Bharat
Saurabh Nandal
 
Existing New Young Players
 
Aman
Yash Hooda
 
Dabang Delhi K.C. retained players
 
Retained Young Players

Naveen Kumar
 
Existing New Young Players
 
Vijay
Manjeet
Ashish Narwal
Suraj Panwar
 
Gujarat Giants retained players
 
Elite Retained Players

Manuj 
Sonu 
 
Retained Young Players

Rakesh
 
Existing New Young Players

Rohan Singh
Parteek Dahiya 
 
Haryana Steelers retained players
 
Elite Retained Player

K. Prapanjan
 
Retained Young Players
 
Vinay
Jaideep
Mohit
 
Existing New Young Players

Naveen
Monu
Harsh
Sunny
 
Jaipur Pink Panthers retained players
 
Elite Retained Players

Sunil Kumar 
Ajith V Kumar 
Reza Mirbagheri
Bhavani Rajput
Arjun Deshwal
Sahul Kumar
 
Existing New Young Players

Ankush 
Abhishek KS
Ashish
Devank
 
Patna Pirates retained players
 
Elite Retained Players

Sachin
Neeraj Kumar 
 
Retained Young Players

Manish
 
Existing New Young Players

Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj
Naveen Sharma
Ranjit Venkatramana Naik
Anuj Kumar
 
Puneri Paltan retained players
 
Elite Retained Players

Abinesh Nadarajan 
Gaurav Khatri
 
Retained Young Players

Sanket Sawant
Pankaj Mohite
Aslam Mustafa Inamdar
Mohit Goyat
Akash Santosh Shinde
 
Existing New Young Players
 
Badal Taqdir Singh
Aditya Tushar Shinde
 
Tamil Thalaivas retained players
 
Elite Retained Players

Ajinkya Ashok Pawar
 
Retained Young Players

Sagar
Himanshu
M. Abishek
Sahil
Mohit
Aashish
 
Existing New Young Players
 
Narender
Himanshu 
Jatin
 
Telugu Titans retained players
 
Elite Retained Players

Parvesh Bhainswal
 
Retained Young Players

Rajnish
 
Existing New Young Players

Mohit
Nitin
Vinay
 
U Mumba retained players
 
Elite Retained Players

Surinder Singh
Jai Bhagwan
Rinku
Heidarali Ekrami
 
Retained Young Players

Shivam
 
Existing New Young Players

Shivansh Thakur
Pranay Vinay Rane
Rupesh
Sachin
 
U.P. Yoddhas retained players
 
Elite Retained Players

Pardeep Narwal
Nitesh Kumar
 
Retained Young Players

Sumit
Ashu Singh
Surender Gill 
 
Existing New Young Players

Anil Kumar
Mahipal
Topics : Patna Pirates Bengal Warriors Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi League Kabaddi auctions Asian Games Kabaddi

First Published: Sep 02 2023 | 9:39 AM IST

LinkedIN Icon