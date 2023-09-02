PKL 2023 Players' auction postponed due to Asian Games preparations

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) have announced the postponement of the PKL 2023 Player Auction to a later date. This decision has been taken at the request of the Administrator of the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India, the officially recognized body for Kabaddi in India. The Player Auction was earlier scheduled to be held on September 8 to September 9, 2023.
The announcement was made by the organizers of the Pro Kabaddi League Mashal Sports.A Mashal spokesperson said, "We have received a formal request from the AKFI Administrator to defer the PKL Season 10 Player Auction in view of the ongoing preparations of the Indian Men's and Women's Teams for Kabaddi medal competitions at the Asian Games. Mashal and AKFI share the view that this is an event of vital importance for Indian Kabaddi".
As part of the consultations on the deferment of the PKL 2023 Player Auction, Mashal briefed the AKFI Administrator on the planning and preparations that the PKL Teams, the PKL broadcast partner, and Mashal had made for the earlier scheduled dates of 8-9 September. "The Administrator has acknowledged and appreciated the comprehensive reworking that all PKL stakeholders including our 12 Teams and the broadcaster will have to make for the deferred player auction", says the Mashal Spokesperson.
The next dates for the PKL 2023 Player Auction in consultation with the PKL Teams will be announced soon.
Here is the complete list of players retained by all 12 Pro Kabaddi League teams:
Bengal Warriors retained players
Existing New Young Players
Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje
R Guhan
Suyog Baban Gaikar
Parshant Kumar
Bengaluru Bulls retained players
Elite Retained Players
Neeraj Narwal
Retained Young Players
Bharat
Saurabh Nandal
Existing New Young Players
Aman
Yash Hooda
Dabang Delhi K.C. retained players
Retained Young Players
Naveen Kumar
Existing New Young Players
Vijay
Manjeet
Ashish Narwal
Suraj Panwar
Gujarat Giants retained players
Elite Retained Players
Manuj
Sonu
Retained Young Players
Rakesh
Existing New Young Players
Rohan Singh
Parteek Dahiya
Haryana Steelers retained players
Elite Retained Player
K. Prapanjan
Retained Young Players
Vinay
Jaideep
Mohit
Existing New Young Players
Naveen
Monu
Harsh
Sunny
Jaipur Pink Panthers retained players
Elite Retained Players
Sunil Kumar
Ajith V Kumar
Reza Mirbagheri
Bhavani Rajput
Arjun Deshwal
Sahul Kumar
Existing New Young Players
Ankush
Abhishek KS
Ashish
Devank
Patna Pirates retained players
Elite Retained Players
Sachin
Neeraj Kumar
Retained Young Players
Manish
Existing New Young Players
Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj
Naveen Sharma
Ranjit Venkatramana Naik
Anuj Kumar
Puneri Paltan retained players
Elite Retained Players
Abinesh Nadarajan
Gaurav Khatri
Retained Young Players
Sanket Sawant
Pankaj Mohite
Aslam Mustafa Inamdar
Mohit Goyat
Akash Santosh Shinde
Existing New Young Players
Badal Taqdir Singh
Aditya Tushar Shinde
Tamil Thalaivas retained players
Elite Retained Players
Ajinkya Ashok Pawar
Retained Young Players
Sagar
Himanshu
M. Abishek
Sahil
Mohit
Aashish
Existing New Young Players
Narender
Himanshu
Jatin
Telugu Titans retained players
Elite Retained Players
Parvesh Bhainswal
Retained Young Players
Rajnish
Existing New Young Players
Mohit
Nitin
Vinay
U Mumba retained players
Elite Retained Players
Surinder Singh
Jai Bhagwan
Rinku
Heidarali Ekrami
Retained Young Players
Shivam
Existing New Young Players
Shivansh Thakur
Pranay Vinay Rane
Rupesh
Sachin
U.P. Yoddhas retained players
Elite Retained Players
Pardeep Narwal
Nitesh Kumar
Retained Young Players
Sumit
Ashu Singh
Surender Gill
Existing New Young Players
Anil Kumar
Mahipal