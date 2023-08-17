Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.38%)
65292.14 -247.28
Nifty (-0.34%)
19399.65 -65.35
Nifty Smallcap (0.66%)
5364.95 + 35.35
Nifty Midcap (0.45%)
37970.65 + 169.00
Nifty Bank (-0.09%)
43907.35 -39.05
Heatmap

US Open 2023: Marin Cilic, Denis Shapovalov out due to knee injuries

Cilic used his title in Flushing Meadows and runner-up finishes at Wimbledon in 2017 and the Australian Open in 2018 to reach as high as No. 3 in the ranking

Marin Cilic, Denis Shapovalov

Marin Cilic, Denis Shapovalov

AP New York
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2023 | 10:07 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Marin Cilic, the 2014 US Open champion, and Denis Shapovalov will miss the tournament this year because of knee injuries.
Cilic used his title in Flushing Meadows and runner-up finishes at Wimbledon in 2017 and the Australian Open in 2018 to reach as high as No. 3 in the ranking. But the Croatian has fallen to No. 121 this week after playing in just two matches none in Grand Slam tournaments this year.
Shapovalov hasn't played since a fourth-round loss at Wimbledon to Roman Safiullin on July 9. He had reached the semifinals there two years earlier for his best Grand Slam result.
The Canadian wrote in a social media post Wednesday that he had done everything possible to be healthy for the Aug. 28 start of play but that his knee needed more time.
"That grand slam energy, especially in NYC, is unlike anything else and I'm really going to miss playing in front of the amazing fans there this year!" he added, along with an emoji of a broken heart.
Shapovalov's best U.S. Open finish was the quarterfinals in 2020. He is currently ranked 22nd after reaching as high as No. 10.

Also Read

French Open final: Djokovic wins his 23rd Grand Slam title by beating Ruud

Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic one step away of record 24th Grand Slam title

French Open: Novak Djokovic laments fans who boo him after lengthy win

23rd Grand Slam wins the GOAT debate for Djokovic, at least statistically

Women returning to work after break find most demand in telecom, HR sectors

Chess World Cup: D Gukesh goes down fighting against Magnus Carlsen

Ad-hoc body not to change criteria for Worlds trials after injury to Vinesh

Cabinet approves MoU on Cooperation in sports between India and Australia

TN govt launches India's first-ever night street racing circuit in Chennai

Selection for int'l events responsibility of sports federations: IOA to HC

Soonwoo Kwon of South Korea and Attila Balazs of Hungary moved into the main draw.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : US Open Tennis sports

First Published: Aug 17 2023 | 10:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesGold-Silver PriceHyundai-General Motors DealStock to watch todayIMD Weather Update TodayThe Vaccine WarPM-eBus SewaiPhone 15 ProductionUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Coal India capex spending grows 8.5% to Rs 4,700 cr in Apr-Jul: OfficialsM&M expects to produce 200K EVs from upcoming Chakan plant by 2029: Nakra

India News

Schools, colleges in Himachal to remain shut today, death toll rises to 57Yamuna's water level in Delhi rises again amid rains in Himachal

Technology News

Australian court fines Dell unit $6.5 mn for misleading customersApple AirPods to be made in India at Foxconn factory in Hyderabad

Economy News

Govt to launch Vishwakarma Yojana for skilled traditional craftsmenIndia's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon