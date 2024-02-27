Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

WFI invites Bajrang, Vinesh, retired Sakshi to appear for national trials

One of the conditions put by the United World Wrestling (UWW) while lifting the suspension on WFI earlier this month was that the three grapplers would not be discriminated

bajrang punia

bajrang punia

Press Trust of India New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2024 | 10:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Monday invited protesting grapplers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and retired Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik to come for the national trials in March to select the team for two top Asian competitions, including the 2024 Paris Games Qualifiers in Kyrgyzstan.
One of the conditions put by the United World Wrestling (UWW) while lifting the suspension on WFI earlier this month was that the three grapplers would not be discriminated against for protesting against former national federation chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The three have been demanding the arrest of Brij Bhushan for his alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers. The sports ministry had also suspended the WFI last year in the wake of the serious allegations and instituted an ad-hoc panel to run the affairs of the sport.
The ministry had also ordered fresh elections, which were held in December last year, but the newly-elected body under Sanjay Singh was suspended by the ministry three days after its formation for not giving enough time to age-group wrestlers to prepare and travel before announcing the dates for the nationals.
 
The ministry again instituted a three-member ad-hoc panel to run the affairs of the sport.
The WFI, while announcing the trials on March 10-11, also included the names of Bajrang (65kg freestyle), Vinesh (55kg) and Sakshi (62kg), who had announced her retirement from the sport in "frustration" the day Sanjay Singh was elected president.
"I would like to inform all affiliated units of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) that the selection trials to select the teams for participation in the following events are being conducted on 10th and 11th March 2024 at K.D. Jadhav Wrestling Indoor Stadium, IGI Sports Complex, New Delhi," said Sanjay Singh in a statement.
The trials are being held to select the teams for the Senior Asian Wrestling Championship in Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan) from April 11-16 and the Asian Olympic Games Qualifier Tournament at the same venue from April 19-21, the statement added.
"All state units are requested to intimate the wrestlers as per list attached to participate in the said trials," added the statement.

Also Read

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat to return Khel Ratna, Arjuna Award in protest

National Wrestling Championships: Vinesh Phogat clinches 55kg category gold

Watch video: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat returns Khel Ratna, Arjuna awards

Centre asks IOA to form panel for running Wrestling Federation of India

Sports Ministry suspends WFI-led by Sanjay Singh till further notice

Bring a law to free sports from politicians, bureaucrats: Gopichand

FIH Pro League: India end home leg on winning note, beat Ireland 4-0

It makes sense for IOC to give 2036 Olympics to India, says Anurag Thakur

State funeral for marathon world record-holder Kelvin Kiptum from Kenya

Janneke Schopman resigns as chief coach of Indian women's hockey team

The three wrestlers did not take part in the nationals organised by the suspended WFI in Pune and instead competed in the national championships conducted by the ad-hoc committee in Jaipur earlier this month.
The UWW lifting the suspension on WFI on February 13 has made things confusing in the Olympic year.
While the WFI continues to remain suspended by the ministry and the reins have been given to the ad-hoc panel, the WFI is the only body which can send teams abroad because they are recognised by the international body.
The suspension was imposed by UWW on August 23 last year after the national federation failed to hold elections in time.
Sakshi and Bajrang have also accused WFI of using devious means to get the UWW suspension lifted and threatened fresh protest.
The trials will be conducted in all the weight categories -- Olympic and non-Olympic -- in free-style and greco-roman.
Haryana's Vishal Kaliraman, who could not go to the Hangzhou Asian Games last year despite winning the trials, would be Bajrang's main opponent in the 65kg category if the Olympic medallist decides to come for the trial next month.
Several khaps had then supported Kaliraman and criticised Bajrang for going to the Asian Games despite not appearing for trials.
Antim Panghal, the only Indian to have qualified for the Paris Olympics so far, will be appearing for trials in the 54kg category.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bajrang Punia WFI Wrestling Federation of India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 27 2024 | 10:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveIND vs ENG 4th Test Day 4 LIVE SCORERajya Sabha polls LIVEArvind KejriwalGold Price TodayPaytm Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon