Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Janneke Schopman resigns as chief coach of Indian women's hockey team

Indian women's hockey team chief coach Janneke Schopman resigned on Friday, days after creating a furore by claiming that she was not valued and respected enough by the national federation.

Janneke Schopman

Janneke Schopman

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2024 | 9:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian women's hockey team chief coach Janneke Schopman resigned on Friday, days after creating a furore by claiming that she was not valued and respected enough by the national federation.
The Dutch coach had taken over the reins of the women's team in 2021 from Sjoerd Marine, who had led the side to a historic fourth position at the Tokyo Olympics.

Check India vs England 4th Test Day 2 live score updates here
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Schopman's contract was to end in August this year after the Paris Olympics but following her recent critical comments, it was expected that she won't continue.
Hockey India (HI) informed that the 46-year-old coach tendered her resignation to Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey after the conclusion of team's outing in the home leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League in Odisha.
"At the back of the disappointment at the recent Olympic Qualifiers, her resignation has paved the way for Hockey India to look for a suitable Chief Coach for the Women's Hockey Team who could prepare the Indian Team for the next Women's World Cup in 2026 and Los Angeles Olympics 2028," Hockey India said in a release.
"It is time to begin a fresh chapter in Indian women's hockey with the players progress being at the centre of our focus," the statement added.

Also Read

Schopman wants her players to show up against Japan after Germany loss

'Do yourself a favour and show up': Schopman's message that did wonders

India to Pakistan: All you need to know about all 6 teams in Asia Cup 2023

FIH Pro League 2024: India hockey schedule, live match time, live streaming

Savita Punia to lead Indian women in hockey Olympic Qualifiers, Ranchi

Sports infra worth Rs 3000 cr established under Khelo India: Anurag Thakur

Avalanche hits Gulmarg, all Khelo India Winter Games athletes safe

Pune Open 2024: Poonacha stuns top seed Sumit Nagal in Pune ATP Challenger

Indian men, women lose R-16 in World TT, likely to qualify for Paris 2024

FIH Men's Pro League: India draw 1-1, lose 2-4 to Netherlands in shootout

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indian Hockey Team Indian hockey

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 24 2024 | 9:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveIND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 LIVE SCOREShaitaan TrailerVodafone Idea Share PriceGold PriceHiranandani GroupBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon