FIH Pro League: India end home leg on winning note, beat Ireland 4-0

The Harmanpreet Singh-led side will continue their FIH Pro League campaign in the European leg in May-June.

Press Trust of India Rourkela
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2024 | 6:34 AM IST

The Indian men's hockey team blanked lower-ranked Ireland 4-0 to end their home leg of the FIH Pro League campaign on a winning note here on Sunday.
Nilakanta Sharma (14th minute), Akashdeep Singh (15th), Gurjant Singh (38th) and Jugraj Singh (60th) were the goal scorers. Nilakanta and Jugraj got their goals from penalty corners while Akashdeep and Gurjant struck through field efforts.
India dominated the match and led 2-0 half time.
The Indian team is currently placed at the third spot with 15 points from eight matches, with five wins (three outright and two shootout) and three losses (one outright and two shootout).
The Netherlands and Australia are above India with 26 and 20 points respectively.
The Harmanpreet Singh-led side will continue their FIH Pro League campaign in the European leg in May-June.

First Published: Feb 26 2024 | 6:34 AM IST

