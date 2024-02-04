Sensex (    %)
                        
National Wrestling Championships: Vinesh Phogat clinches 55kg category gold

Vinesh showcased her experience by defeating her opponent from Madhya Pradesh Jyoti 4-0 despite the ace grappler competing in a higher weight category

Press Trust of India Jaipur
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2024 | 7:46 PM IST

Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat clinched the 55kg gold medal in the Senior National Wrestling Championships being organised by the IOA-constituted ad-hoc committee, here on Sunday.
Vinesh showcased her experience by defeating her opponent from Madhya Pradesh Jyoti 4-0 despite the ace grappler competing in a higher weight category.
The 29-year-old Vinesh, representing Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB), had won the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games gold in 50kg category, while her title triumph at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games had come in the 53kg category.
In another keen contest, 2021 World Championship silver medallist, Haryana's Anshu Malik defeated 2020 Asian Championship gold medallist Sarita Mor (Railways) 8-3 in the 59kg category.
Haryana women dominated the proceedings, taking the top spot with 189 points and narrowly pushing powerhouse RSPB to second spot with 187 points. Pondicherry were a distant third with 81 points.
In the men's greco-roman section, RSPB emerged overall winners with 208 points, followed distantly by Services Sports Control Board (127 points) and Maharashtra (113 points).
The last day of the competition on Monday will see men's free-style events.

First Published: Feb 04 2024 | 7:46 PM IST

