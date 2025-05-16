Friday, May 16, 2025 | 09:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / What is Diamond League in athletics? Check rules, format, events' full list

What is Diamond League in athletics? Check rules, format, events' full list

At each series meeting, the throws and horizontal jumps use the "Final 3" format, where the top three athletes after five rounds battle it out in a sixth and final round to determine the winner

What is the Diamond League?

What is the Diamond League?

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
11 min read Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 9:44 AM IST
One of the biggest athletics events held annually, the Diamond League, is set to resume its 2025 season in Doha on Friday, April 16. This is the third leg of the 15-leg event, which started in China’s Xiamen on April 26 and will conclude in Zurich, Switzerland, on August 27. A total of 32 track and field events are being organised in the Diamond League, with players awarded points based on their performance in each leg. The top contenders after 14 meetings then find themselves qualified for the final of the event in Zurich.
 
But what exactly is the Diamond League, and how does it function? Let’s take a look.
 
 
What is the Diamond League?
 
The Diamond League is more than just a competition—it’s the heartbeat of the global athletics season. As the most prestigious annual series outside the Olympics and World Championships, it provides consistent, high-level opportunities for athletes to compete, improve and entertain. For many, it serves as a proving ground and a launchpad toward greater glory on the world stage.
 
Winners of the event not only claim the prestigious Diamond Trophy but also earn a wild card entry to the World Athletics Championships, provided certain eligibility conditions are met. 

Also Read

Neeraj chopra, Kishore Jena

India's Kishore Jena joins line-up for Neeraj Chopra Classic in Bengaluru

Neeraj Chopra Classic Javelin throw event

Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025: Javelin throw event dates, venue, athletes

Athletics, sports, track and field

'Courts responsible for destruction of sports', Ex-AFI chief Sumariwalla

Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra to lead India in ten-player continental javelin tour in May

Neeraj Chopra Diamond League final

What is the 10-men invitational javelin event AFI wants to host in 2025?

 
Final three format 
At each series meeting, the throws and horizontal jumps use the “Final 3” format, where the top three athletes after five rounds battle it out in a sixth and final round to determine the winner. This adds a thrilling, high-stakes climax to each event. However, the traditional format returns for the season-ending Final.
 
Diamond League points system
 
At each of the 14 series meetings in the Diamond League, athletes earn points based on their finishing position in their respective events. The winner receives 8 points, while the runner-up earns 7 points. Points then decrease by one for each subsequent position, with 6 points for third place, 5 for fourth, and so on, down to 1 point for the athlete finishing in eighth place.
 
These accumulated points determine qualification for the season-ending Diamond League Final. Specifically, the top six athletes in each field event, the top eight in races from 100m to 800m, and the top ten in the 1500m and long-distance events will qualify. Additionally, one athlete per discipline may be granted a wildcard entry, either through national selection or by global designation. In the event of a tie on points, the athlete with the best legal performance during the season takes the higher ranking. 
 
2025 Diamond League 
The 2025 series includes 32 disciplines, covering everything from explosive sprints to endurance races and technical field events. With events scheduled from April to September, athletes will travel the world seeking not just victory—but a spot in the ultimate showdown at the Diamond League Final.
 
The Season Finale in Zurich 
All roads lead to Weltklasse Zurich, the venue for the 2025 Diamond League Final, scheduled for August 27–28. The finale will crown champions across all 32 disciplines in a winner-takes-all format. 

Doha Diamond League 2025 full list of events and timings, Javelin throw event timings today

 
Doha Diamond League 2025 timings
Event Time (ET) Time (IST)
Men's Discus 10:48 AM 08:18 PM
Women's Pole Vault 11:02 AM 08:32 PM
Women's Triple Jump 11:23 AM 08:53 PM
Women's 400m 12:04 PM 09:34 PM
Men's High Jump 12:10 PM 09:40 PM
Men's 800m 12:13 PM 09:43 PM
Men's 110mH 12:24 PM 09:54 PM
Women's 100m 12:36 PM 10:06 PM
Men's Javelin 12:43 PM 10:13 PM
Men's 5000m 12:45 PM 10:15 PM
Women's 1500m 1:08 PM 10:38 PM
Men's 200m 1:22 PM 10:52 PM
Men's 400mH 1:33 PM 11:03 PM
Women's 3000m Steeplechase 1:44 PM 11:14 PM
  Doha Diamond League 2025: Full list of participatnts across the events 
Event Country Athlete World Ranking
Men's 400mH Entries Doha TUR Berke Akçam 15
Men's 400mH Entries Doha USA CJ Allen 9
Men's 400mH Entries Doha SWE Carl Bengtström 12
Men's 400mH Entries Doha SLO Matic Ian Guček 19
Men's 400mH Entries Doha JAM Malik James-King 10
Men's 400mH Entries Doha TUR İsmail Nezir 138
Men's 400mH Entries Doha ITA Alessandro Sibilio 16
Men's 400mH Entries Doha NED Nick Smidt 29
Men's 200m Dash Entries Doha CAN Aaron Brown 20
Men's 200m Dash Entries Doha LBR Joseph Fahnbulleh 6
Men's 200m Dash Entries Doha USA Kyree King 9
Men's 200m Dash Entries Doha USA Courtney Lindsey 7
Men's 200m Dash Entries Doha RSA Shaun Maswanganyi 26
Men's 200m Dash Entries Doha SUI William Reais 28
Men's 200m Dash Entries Doha BOT Letsile Tebogo 1
Men's 200m Dash Entries Doha ITA Filippo Tortu 19
Women's 1500m Run Entries Doha ETH Elsabet Amare (N/A
Women's 1500m Run Entries Doha MAR Khadija Benkassem (N/A
Women's 1500m Run Entries Doha ETH Saron Berhe 40
Women's 1500m Run Entries Doha KEN Nelly Chepchirchir 19
Women's 1500m Run Entries Doha KEN Susan Lokayo Ejore 7
Women's 1500m Run Entries Doha KEN Teresiah Muthoni Gateri 70
Women's 1500m Run Entries Doha ETH Tigist Girma 96
Women's 1500m Run Entries Doha FRA Agathe Guillemot 15
Women's 1500m Run Entries Doha POL Weronika Lizakowska 32
Women's 1500m Run Entries Doha ETH Mebriht Mekonen (N/A
Women's 1500m Run Entries Doha ETH Samrawit Mulugeta (N/A
Women's 1500m Run Entries Doha GBR Jemma Reekie (N/A
Women's 1500m Run Entries Doha ETH Bayise Tolesa (N/A
Women's 1500m Run Entries Doha JAM Adelle Tracey 90
Men's 5000m Run Entries Doha GER Mohamed Abdilaahi 31
Men's 5000m Run Entries Doha FRA Mounir Akbache (N/A
Men's 5000m Run Entries Doha BRN Birhanu Balew (N/A
Men's 5000m Run Entries Doha ETH Khairi Bejiga 96
Men's 5000m Run Entries Doha KEN Reynold Cheruiyot (N/A
Men's 5000m Run Entries Doha ETH Kuma Girma (N/A
Men's 5000m Run Entries Doha DJI Mohamed Ismail 22
Men's 5000m Run Entries Doha SOM Abdullahi Jama Mohamed (Not listed
Men's 5000m Run Entries Doha ETH Adehena Kasaye (N/A
Men's 5000m Run Entries Doha KEN Cornelius Kemboi 17
Men's 5000m Run Entries Doha KEN Boaz Kiprugut (N/A
Men's 5000m Run Entries Doha KEN Edwin Kurgat 19
Men's 5000m Run Entries Doha SUI Dominic Lokinyomo Lobalu 6
Men's 5000m Run Entries Doha CZE Filip Sasínek (N/A
Men's 5000m Run Entries Doha IND Gulveer Singh 38
Men's 5000m Run Entries Doha USA Cooper Teare 27
Men's 5000m Run Entries Doha ETH Samuel Tefera (N/A
Men's 5000m Run Entries Doha ETH Getnet Wale (N/A
Men's 5000m Run Entries Doha ETH Addisu Yihune 20
Women's 3000m Steeplechase Entries Doha ETH Sembo Almayew 7
Women's 3000m Steeplechase Entries Doha TUN Marwa Bouzayani 10
Women's 3000m Steeplechase Entries Doha IND Parul Chaudhary 26
Women's 3000m Steeplechase Entries Doha UGA Peruth Chemutai 2
Women's 3000m Steeplechase Entries Doha KEN Faith Cherotich 3
Women's 3000m Steeplechase Entries Doha USA Valerie Constien 9
Women's 3000m Steeplechase Entries Doha AUS Cara Feain-Ryan 23
Women's 3000m Steeplechase Entries Doha GER Olivia Gürth 25
Women's 3000m Steeplechase Entries Doha KAZ Daisy Jepkemei 30
Women's 3000m Steeplechase Entries Doha KAZ Norah Jeruto 13
Women's 3000m Steeplechase Entries Doha ETH Lomi Muleta 15
Women's 3000m Steeplechase Entries Doha MAR Ikram Ouaaziz 50
Women's 3000m Steeplechase Entries Doha ROU Stella Rutto 27
Women's 3000m Steeplechase Entries Doha BRN Winfred Yavi 1
Women's 100m Dash Entries Doha JAM Tia Clayton 8
Women's 100m Dash Entries Doha JAM Tina Clayton 68
Women's 100m Dash Entries Doha JAM Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce 46
Women's 100m Dash Entries Doha NZL Zoe Hobbs 17
Women's 100m Dash Entries Doha GBR Amy Hunt 20
Women's 100m Dash Entries Doha SUI Mujinga Kambundji 6
Women's 100m Dash Entries Doha JAM Natasha Morrison 29
Women's 100m Dash Entries Doha LUX Patrizia Van der Weken 10
Men's 110mH Entries Doha QAT Oumar Doudai Abakar 112
Men's 110mH Entries Doha KUW Yaqoub Alyouha (N/A
Men's 110mH Entries Doha USA Jamal Britt 19
Men's 110mH Entries Doha JAM Rasheed Broadbell 2
Men's 110mH Entries Doha ESP Enrique Llopis 8
Men's 110mH Entries Doha ESP Asier Martínez 18
Men's 110mH Entries Doha USA Daniel Roberts 3
Men's 110mH Entries Doha ITA Lorenzo Ndele Simonelli 9
Men's 800m Entries Doha QAT Hatim Ait Oulghazi 194
Men's 800m Entries Doha KEN Aaron Kemei Cheminingwa 13
Men's 800m Entries Doha KEN Laban Kipkorir Chepkwony 100
Men's 800m Entries Doha QAT Ibrahim Abass M Chout 209
Men's 800m Entries Doha MAR Abdelati El Guesse 19
Men's 800m Entries Doha USA Bryce Hoppel 5
Men's 800m Entries Doha KEN Wyclife Kinyamal 9
Men's 800m Entries Doha SWE Andreas Kramer 11
Men's 800m Entries Doha BOT Tshepiso Masalela 8
Men's 800m Entries Doha ALG Slimane Moula 36
Men's 800m Entries Doha POL Patryk Sieradzki 73
Women's 400m Entries Doha GBR Amber Anning 6
Women's 400m Entries Doha POL Natalia Bukowiecka 2
Women's 400m Entries Doha AUT Susanne Gogl-Walli 23
Women's 400m Entries Doha NED Lieke Klaver 7
Women's 400m Entries Doha VIN Shafiqua Maloney (N/A
Women's 400m Entries Doha BRN Salwa Eid Naser 3
Women's 400m Entries Doha GBR Laviai Nielsen 13
Women's 400m Entries Doha BAR Sada Williams 9
Men's Discus Entries Doha SLO Kristjan Čeh 3
Men's Discus Entries Doha JAM Fedrick Dacres 12
Men's Discus Entries Doha AUS Matthew Denny 2
Men's Discus Entries Doha QAT Moaaz Mohamed Ibrahim 63
Men's Discus Entries Doha GER Henrik Janssen 10
Men's Discus Entries Doha USA Sam Mattis 13
Men's Discus Entries Doha GBR Lawrence Okoye 11
Men's Discus Entries Doha GER Clemens Prüfer 7
Men's Discus Entries Doha SWE Daniel Ståhl 6
Men's Discus Entries Doha AUT Lukas Weißhaidinger 5
Women's Pole Vault Entries Doha NZL Imogen Ayris 16
Women's Pole Vault Entries Doha ITA Roberta Bruni 12
Women's Pole Vault Entries Doha GBR Molly Caudery 5
Women's Pole Vault Entries Doha USA Emily Grove 14
Women's Pole Vault Entries Doha USA Gabriela Leon 15
Women's Pole Vault Entries Doha NZL Eliza McCartney 9
Women's Pole Vault Entries Doha USA Katie Moon 4
Women's Pole Vault Entries Doha USA Sandi Morris 6
Women's Pole Vault Entries Doha CAN Alysha Newman 2
Women's Pole Vault Entries Doha SLO Tina Šutej (N/A
Women's Triple Jump Entries Doha UKR Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk (Not listed
Women's Triple Jump Entries Doha TUR Tuğba Danışmaz 11
Women's Triple

More From This Section

Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Miami Open, tennis player

Zheng Qinwen stuns Sabalenka to reach Italian open semis against Coco Gauff

Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem

Ties with Arshad won't be same after Indo-Pak border issues: Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra Diamond League final

Neeraj Chopra awarded honorary Lieutenant Colonel rank in Territorial Army

Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra looking to finally cross 90m mark with coach Zelezny in Doha

ISRL

ISRL Season 2 sees massive return of international supercross icons

Topics : athletics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 16 2025 | 9:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCancer Myths Fact CheckQ4 Results LIVE UpdatesEicher Motors Q4 Results 2025HAL Q4 Results 2025RCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon