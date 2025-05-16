What is Diamond League in athletics? Check rules, format, events' full list

One of the biggest athletics events held annually, the Diamond League, is set to resume its 2025 season in Doha on Friday, April 16. This is the third leg of the 15-leg event, which started in China’s Xiamen on April 26 and will conclude in Zurich, Switzerland, on August 27. A total of 32 track and field events are being organised in the Diamond League, with players awarded points based on their performance in each leg. The top contenders after 14 meetings then find themselves qualified for the final of the event in Zurich.
But what exactly is the Diamond League, and how does it function? Let’s take a look.
What is the Diamond League?
The Diamond League is more than just a competition—it’s the heartbeat of the global athletics season. As the most prestigious annual series outside the Olympics and World Championships, it provides consistent, high-level opportunities for athletes to compete, improve and entertain. For many, it serves as a proving ground and a launchpad toward greater glory on the world stage.
Winners of the event not only claim the prestigious Diamond Trophy but also earn a wild card entry to the World Athletics Championships, provided certain eligibility conditions are met.
Final three format
At each series meeting, the throws and horizontal jumps use the “Final 3” format, where the top three athletes after five rounds battle it out in a sixth and final round to determine the winner. This adds a thrilling, high-stakes climax to each event. However, the traditional format returns for the season-ending Final.
Diamond League points system
At each of the 14 series meetings in the Diamond League, athletes earn points based on their finishing position in their respective events. The winner receives 8 points, while the runner-up earns 7 points. Points then decrease by one for each subsequent position, with 6 points for third place, 5 for fourth, and so on, down to 1 point for the athlete finishing in eighth place.
These accumulated points determine qualification for the season-ending Diamond League Final. Specifically, the top six athletes in each field event, the top eight in races from 100m to 800m, and the top ten in the 1500m and long-distance events will qualify. Additionally, one athlete per discipline may be granted a wildcard entry, either through national selection or by global designation. In the event of a tie on points, the athlete with the best legal performance during the season takes the higher ranking.
2025 Diamond League
The 2025 series includes 32 disciplines, covering everything from explosive sprints to endurance races and technical field events. With events scheduled from April to September, athletes will travel the world seeking not just victory—but a spot in the ultimate showdown at the Diamond League Final.
The Season Finale in Zurich
All roads lead to Weltklasse Zurich, the venue for the 2025 Diamond League Final, scheduled for August 27–28. The finale will crown champions across all 32 disciplines in a winner-takes-all format.
Doha Diamond League 2025: Full list of participatnts across the events
Doha Diamond League 2025 full list of events and timings, Javelin throw event timings today
|Doha Diamond League 2025 timings
|Event
|Time (ET)
|Time (IST)
|Men's Discus
|10:48 AM
|08:18 PM
|Women's Pole Vault
|11:02 AM
|08:32 PM
|Women's Triple Jump
|11:23 AM
|08:53 PM
|Women's 400m
|12:04 PM
|09:34 PM
|Men's High Jump
|12:10 PM
|09:40 PM
|Men's 800m
|12:13 PM
|09:43 PM
|Men's 110mH
|12:24 PM
|09:54 PM
|Women's 100m
|12:36 PM
|10:06 PM
|Men's Javelin
|12:43 PM
|10:13 PM
|Men's 5000m
|12:45 PM
|10:15 PM
|Women's 1500m
|1:08 PM
|10:38 PM
|Men's 200m
|1:22 PM
|10:52 PM
|Men's 400mH
|1:33 PM
|11:03 PM
|Women's 3000m Steeplechase
|1:44 PM
|11:14 PM
|Event
|Country
|Athlete
|World Ranking
|Men's 400mH Entries Doha
|TUR
|Berke Akçam
|15
|Men's 400mH Entries Doha
|USA
|CJ Allen
|9
|Men's 400mH Entries Doha
|SWE
|Carl Bengtström
|12
|Men's 400mH Entries Doha
|SLO
|Matic Ian Guček
|19
|Men's 400mH Entries Doha
|JAM
|Malik James-King
|10
|Men's 400mH Entries Doha
|TUR
|İsmail Nezir
|138
|Men's 400mH Entries Doha
|ITA
|Alessandro Sibilio
|16
|Men's 400mH Entries Doha
|NED
|Nick Smidt
|29
|Men's 200m Dash Entries Doha
|CAN
|Aaron Brown
|20
|Men's 200m Dash Entries Doha
|LBR
|Joseph Fahnbulleh
|6
|Men's 200m Dash Entries Doha
|USA
|Kyree King
|9
|Men's 200m Dash Entries Doha
|USA
|Courtney Lindsey
|7
|Men's 200m Dash Entries Doha
|RSA
|Shaun Maswanganyi
|26
|Men's 200m Dash Entries Doha
|SUI
|William Reais
|28
|Men's 200m Dash Entries Doha
|BOT
|Letsile Tebogo
|1
|Men's 200m Dash Entries Doha
|ITA
|Filippo Tortu
|19
|Women's 1500m Run Entries Doha
|ETH
|Elsabet Amare
|(N/A
|Women's 1500m Run Entries Doha
|MAR
|Khadija Benkassem
|(N/A
|Women's 1500m Run Entries Doha
|ETH
|Saron Berhe
|40
|Women's 1500m Run Entries Doha
|KEN
|Nelly Chepchirchir
|19
|Women's 1500m Run Entries Doha
|KEN
|Susan Lokayo Ejore
|7
|Women's 1500m Run Entries Doha
|KEN
|Teresiah Muthoni Gateri
|70
|Women's 1500m Run Entries Doha
|ETH
|Tigist Girma
|96
|Women's 1500m Run Entries Doha
|FRA
|Agathe Guillemot
|15
|Women's 1500m Run Entries Doha
|POL
|Weronika Lizakowska
|32
|Women's 1500m Run Entries Doha
|ETH
|Mebriht Mekonen
|(N/A
|Women's 1500m Run Entries Doha
|ETH
|Samrawit Mulugeta
|(N/A
|Women's 1500m Run Entries Doha
|GBR
|Jemma Reekie
|(N/A
|Women's 1500m Run Entries Doha
|ETH
|Bayise Tolesa
|(N/A
|Women's 1500m Run Entries Doha
|JAM
|Adelle Tracey
|90
|Men's 5000m Run Entries Doha
|GER
|Mohamed Abdilaahi
|31
|Men's 5000m Run Entries Doha
|FRA
|Mounir Akbache
|(N/A
|Men's 5000m Run Entries Doha
|BRN
|Birhanu Balew
|(N/A
|Men's 5000m Run Entries Doha
|ETH
|Khairi Bejiga
|96
|Men's 5000m Run Entries Doha
|KEN
|Reynold Cheruiyot
|(N/A
|Men's 5000m Run Entries Doha
|ETH
|Kuma Girma
|(N/A
|Men's 5000m Run Entries Doha
|DJI
|Mohamed Ismail
|22
|Men's 5000m Run Entries Doha
|SOM
|Abdullahi Jama Mohamed
|(Not listed
|Men's 5000m Run Entries Doha
|ETH
|Adehena Kasaye
|(N/A
|Men's 5000m Run Entries Doha
|KEN
|Cornelius Kemboi
|17
|Men's 5000m Run Entries Doha
|KEN
|Boaz Kiprugut
|(N/A
|Men's 5000m Run Entries Doha
|KEN
|Edwin Kurgat
|19
|Men's 5000m Run Entries Doha
|SUI
|Dominic Lokinyomo Lobalu
|6
|Men's 5000m Run Entries Doha
|CZE
|Filip Sasínek
|(N/A
|Men's 5000m Run Entries Doha
|IND
|Gulveer Singh
|38
|Men's 5000m Run Entries Doha
|USA
|Cooper Teare
|27
|Men's 5000m Run Entries Doha
|ETH
|Samuel Tefera
|(N/A
|Men's 5000m Run Entries Doha
|ETH
|Getnet Wale
|(N/A
|Men's 5000m Run Entries Doha
|ETH
|Addisu Yihune
|20
|Women's 3000m Steeplechase Entries Doha
|ETH
|Sembo Almayew
|7
|Women's 3000m Steeplechase Entries Doha
|TUN
|Marwa Bouzayani
|10
|Women's 3000m Steeplechase Entries Doha
|IND
|Parul Chaudhary
|26
|Women's 3000m Steeplechase Entries Doha
|UGA
|Peruth Chemutai
|2
|Women's 3000m Steeplechase Entries Doha
|KEN
|Faith Cherotich
|3
|Women's 3000m Steeplechase Entries Doha
|USA
|Valerie Constien
|9
|Women's 3000m Steeplechase Entries Doha
|AUS
|Cara Feain-Ryan
|23
|Women's 3000m Steeplechase Entries Doha
|GER
|Olivia Gürth
|25
|Women's 3000m Steeplechase Entries Doha
|KAZ
|Daisy Jepkemei
|30
|Women's 3000m Steeplechase Entries Doha
|KAZ
|Norah Jeruto
|13
|Women's 3000m Steeplechase Entries Doha
|ETH
|Lomi Muleta
|15
|Women's 3000m Steeplechase Entries Doha
|MAR
|Ikram Ouaaziz
|50
|Women's 3000m Steeplechase Entries Doha
|ROU
|Stella Rutto
|27
|Women's 3000m Steeplechase Entries Doha
|BRN
|Winfred Yavi
|1
|Women's 100m Dash Entries Doha
|JAM
|Tia Clayton
|8
|Women's 100m Dash Entries Doha
|JAM
|Tina Clayton
|68
|Women's 100m Dash Entries Doha
|JAM
|Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce
|46
|Women's 100m Dash Entries Doha
|NZL
|Zoe Hobbs
|17
|Women's 100m Dash Entries Doha
|GBR
|Amy Hunt
|20
|Women's 100m Dash Entries Doha
|SUI
|Mujinga Kambundji
|6
|Women's 100m Dash Entries Doha
|JAM
|Natasha Morrison
|29
|Women's 100m Dash Entries Doha
|LUX
|Patrizia Van der Weken
|10
|Men's 110mH Entries Doha
|QAT
|Oumar Doudai Abakar
|112
|Men's 110mH Entries Doha
|KUW
|Yaqoub Alyouha
|(N/A
|Men's 110mH Entries Doha
|USA
|Jamal Britt
|19
|Men's 110mH Entries Doha
|JAM
|Rasheed Broadbell
|2
|Men's 110mH Entries Doha
|ESP
|Enrique Llopis
|8
|Men's 110mH Entries Doha
|ESP
|Asier Martínez
|18
|Men's 110mH Entries Doha
|USA
|Daniel Roberts
|3
|Men's 110mH Entries Doha
|ITA
|Lorenzo Ndele Simonelli
|9
|Men's 800m Entries Doha
|QAT
|Hatim Ait Oulghazi
|194
|Men's 800m Entries Doha
|KEN
|Aaron Kemei Cheminingwa
|13
|Men's 800m Entries Doha
|KEN
|Laban Kipkorir Chepkwony
|100
|Men's 800m Entries Doha
|QAT
|Ibrahim Abass M Chout
|209
|Men's 800m Entries Doha
|MAR
|Abdelati El Guesse
|19
|Men's 800m Entries Doha
|USA
|Bryce Hoppel
|5
|Men's 800m Entries Doha
|KEN
|Wyclife Kinyamal
|9
|Men's 800m Entries Doha
|SWE
|Andreas Kramer
|11
|Men's 800m Entries Doha
|BOT
|Tshepiso Masalela
|8
|Men's 800m Entries Doha
|ALG
|Slimane Moula
|36
|Men's 800m Entries Doha
|POL
|Patryk Sieradzki
|73
|Women's 400m Entries Doha
|GBR
|Amber Anning
|6
|Women's 400m Entries Doha
|POL
|Natalia Bukowiecka
|2
|Women's 400m Entries Doha
|AUT
|Susanne Gogl-Walli
|23
|Women's 400m Entries Doha
|NED
|Lieke Klaver
|7
|Women's 400m Entries Doha
|VIN
|Shafiqua Maloney
|(N/A
|Women's 400m Entries Doha
|BRN
|Salwa Eid Naser
|3
|Women's 400m Entries Doha
|GBR
|Laviai Nielsen
|13
|Women's 400m Entries Doha
|BAR
|Sada Williams
|9
|Men's Discus Entries Doha
|SLO
|Kristjan Čeh
|3
|Men's Discus Entries Doha
|JAM
|Fedrick Dacres
|12
|Men's Discus Entries Doha
|AUS
|Matthew Denny
|2
|Men's Discus Entries Doha
|QAT
|Moaaz Mohamed Ibrahim
|63
|Men's Discus Entries Doha
|GER
|Henrik Janssen
|10
|Men's Discus Entries Doha
|USA
|Sam Mattis
|13
|Men's Discus Entries Doha
|GBR
|Lawrence Okoye
|11
|Men's Discus Entries Doha
|GER
|Clemens Prüfer
|7
|Men's Discus Entries Doha
|SWE
|Daniel Ståhl
|6
|Men's Discus Entries Doha
|AUT
|Lukas Weißhaidinger
|5
|Women's Pole Vault Entries Doha
|NZL
|Imogen Ayris
|16
|Women's Pole Vault Entries Doha
|ITA
|Roberta Bruni
|12
|Women's Pole Vault Entries Doha
|GBR
|Molly Caudery
|5
|Women's Pole Vault Entries Doha
|USA
|Emily Grove
|14
|Women's Pole Vault Entries Doha
|USA
|Gabriela Leon
|15
|Women's Pole Vault Entries Doha
|NZL
|Eliza McCartney
|9
|Women's Pole Vault Entries Doha
|USA
|Katie Moon
|4
|Women's Pole Vault Entries Doha
|USA
|Sandi Morris
|6
|Women's Pole Vault Entries Doha
|CAN
|Alysha Newman
|2
|Women's Pole Vault Entries Doha
|SLO
|Tina Šutej
|(N/A
|Women's Triple Jump Entries Doha
|UKR
|Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk
|(Not listed
|Women's Triple Jump Entries Doha
|TUR
|Tuğba Danışmaz
|11
|Women's Triple