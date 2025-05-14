Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 01:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ISRL Season 2 sees massive return of international supercross icons

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

The Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) is gearing up for an electrifying Season 2, with rider registrations surpassing 145 globally, marking a significant increase from the previous season's 102 entries. This surge underscores the league's growing stature in the motorsport world. 
 
Among the returning stars are Matt Moss, a nine-time Australian Champion; Jordi Tixier, the 2014 MX2 World Champion; and Thanarat Penjan, the 2024 Asia Motocross Champion. New entrants include Luke Clout, a top contender in the 2024 World Supercross Championship, and Adrien Escoffier, a leading figure in the FIM World Supercross Championship. These additions promise to elevate the competition and excitement for fans.  
 
 
Indian talent continues to shine with Rugved Barguje, Ikshan Shanbhag, and Sarthak Chavan returning to the league. Barguje, a three-time Indian Supercross Champion, expressed his eagerness, stating, “Season 1 was beyond expectations. I’m fully recovered and ready to aim for the podium this season.” 
 
The league's expansion is further bolstered by the appointment of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan as the official brand ambassador. Khan's involvement is expected to enhance the league's visibility and appeal, attracting a broader audience to the sport.
 
Season 2 will feature three racing categories: 450cc international, 250cc international, and 250cc India-Asia mix. The season is scheduled to run from October to December 2025, with multiple rounds across various Indian cities, promising an exhilarating experience for fans and participants alike. 
 
With a diverse roster of international and Indian riders, coupled with the league's strategic initiatives, ISRL Season 2 is set to redefine Supercross racing in India and captivate audiences worldwide.

First Published: May 14 2025 | 1:34 PM IST

