Neeraj Chopra to lead India in ten-player continental javelin tour in May

Neeraj Chopra to lead India in ten-player continental javelin tour in May

The event will take place in India and feature the top ten javelin throwers from both the men's and women's divisions across the world

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Last Updated : Jan 12 2025 | 4:46 PM IST

India is all set to host a ten-player continental javelin tour in coming May. The tour will be organised in collaboration with the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), JSW Sports, and Neeraj Chopra. The event will feature top javelin throwers from around the world, who will participate in what is planned to be an annual event featuring both male and female athletes.
 
According to reports, the event is the brainchild of Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, who envisioned an opportunity to represent India while competing on home soil. The event has also received support from World Athletics President Lord Sebastian Coe, who expressed his excitement about such initiatives taking place.
 
 
The statement of the confirmation of the event was provided on Saturday; however, the venue and the list of competitors are yet to be finalised.
 
Neeraj Chopra’s dream project 
Neeraj Chopra expressed his excitement about the competition, stating that organising a world-class javelin event in India had been a long-standing dream. With support from JSW Sports and the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), he believes the event will leave a lasting impression on both athletes and fans. Chopra shared his hope that this initiative would create an unforgettable experience and inspire future events in the country.

The statement also revealed that Neeraj and JSW Sports aim to make the competition a regular feature in the global athletics calendar. There are aspirations to expand the event in the future by incorporating additional track and field disciplines, transforming it into a broader athletic spectacle.
 
The growing popularity of javelin in India 
Adille Sumariwalla, the outgoing president of the AFI, highlighted the rising interest in javelin in India, particularly after Neeraj’s historic gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Speaking during the AFI’s annual general body meeting last Tuesday, he noted that hosting such a prestigious competition was a logical step, given the sport’s growing fan base in the country.
 
World Athletics President Lord Sebastian Coe also praised the initiative, stating that the organisation was thrilled to back an event that would allow Indian fans to see their heroes compete on home soil. He also commended the effort as an opportunity to showcase India’s ability to host world-class sporting events.
 
Collaborative effort 
Parth Jindal, founder of JSW Sports, revealed that when Neeraj proposed the idea of hosting a high-profile athletics event in India, the organisation eagerly supported it. He expressed confidence that the competition would set a new benchmark for athletics in the country and beyond.
 

Topics : Neeraj Chopra athletics 2020 Tokyo olympics Olympics

First Published: Jan 12 2025 | 4:46 PM IST

