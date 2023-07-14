Serbian Tennis star Novak Djokovic continued his march towards a record 24 Grand Slam after he entered the final of Wimbledon 2023 in the Men's singles event on Friday. Djokovic defeated Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 at the Centre Court in The All England Lawn Tennis Championships.The Serbian star started superbly, taking a 3-0 lead early in the first set. He finally clinched the set 6-3.Djokovic started strongly in the second set and registered a break in the third game. Sinner had a chance to break in the 4th game, but Djokovic again showed his iron will and held his serve. Though Sinner tried to stage a comeback in the second set, Djokovic showed his class and finally clinched the game 6-4. The streak continues...@DjokerNole defeats Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(4) to reach his ninth #Wimbledon final pic.twitter.com/mAGLUmVhOr— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 14, 2023The Italian got his game a notch up in the third set and didn't allow Novak to break his serve. At 5-4, Sinner had the chance to seal the set, but Djokovic saved three set points to push, not allowing the 21-year-old Italian to emerge victorious.Djokovic eventually won the third set 7-6 in the tie-breaker to appear in yet another Wimbledon final. Djokovic Wimbledon statsDjokovic to play his 9th Wimbledon final on Sunday (July 16)Novak Djokovic has won 45 matches in a row on Centre Court. It is a longest Centre Court winning streak for any player, male or female, since the court opened in 1922.Djokovic last lost a match at Wimbledon in 2013. Andy Murray defeated the Serbian in the final on July 7th, 2013.Novak Djokovic recordsNovak Djokovic's Grand Slam titlesNumberGrand SlamOpponent in final12008 Australian OpenJo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA)22011 Australian OpenAndy Murray (GBR)32011 WimbledonRafael Nadal (ESP)42011 US OpenRafael Nadal (ESP)52012 Australian OpenRafael Nadal (ESP)62013 Australian OpenAndy Murray (GBR)72014 WimbledonRoger Federer (SUI)82015 Australian OpenAndy Murray (GBR)92015 WimbledonRoger Federer (SUI)102015 US OpenRoger Federer (SUI)112016 Australian OpenAndy Murray (GBR)122016 French OpenAndy Murray (GBR)132018 WimbledonKevin Anderson (RSA)142018 US OpenJuan Martín del Potro (ARG)152019 Australian OpenRafael Nadal (ESP)162019 WimbledonRoger Federer (SUI)172020 Australian OpenDominic Thiem (AUT)182021 Australian OpenDaniil Medvedev (RUS)192021 French OpenStefanos Tsitsipas (GRE)202021 WimbledonMatteo Berrettini (ITA)212022 WimbledonNick Kyrgios (AUS)222023 Australian OpenStefanos Tsitsipas (GRE)232023 French OpenCasper Ruud (NOR)Novak Djokovic's ATP Masters 1000 titles (by year)2007Miami, Canada2008Indian Wells, Rome2009Paris2011Indian Wells, Miami, Madrid, Rome, Canada2012Miami, Canada, Shanghai2013Monte Carlo, Shanghai, Paris2014Indian Wells, Miami, Rome, Paris2015Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo (2), Rome, Shanghai, Paris2016Indian Wells (5), Miami (6), Madrid, Canada (4)2018Cincinnati, Shanghai (4)2019Madrid (3), Paris2020Cincinnati (2), Rome2021Paris (6)2022Rome (6)Djokovic's other achievementsATP Finals (6): 2008, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2022.Davis Cup (with Serbia): 2010.Olympic Games: 2008 men's singles bronzeMost Gran Slam Semifinals (men, all-time)46: Novak Djokovic46: Roger Federer38: Rafael Nadal31: Jimmy Connors28: Ivan Lendl