Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE SCORE: CHN 4-0 THAI; IND-MAL match begins at 4:45 PM
India vs Malaysia LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Yanan Xu opens the scoring within the first 5 minutes for China. They go on to score 2 more in the 1st quarter
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
The Indian women's hockey team, under the leadership of newly appointed captain Salima Tete, will start their title defence today at the Women's Asian Champions Trophy in Rajgir, Bihar. India will be taking on Malaysia in their opening fixture today at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium and will look to begin the tournament with a win in front of the home crowd. This marks the first international hockey tournament to be held in Bihar, starting from November 11 to 20. Only Korea has been able to win back-to-back titles in the Women's Champions Trophy and India would be looking to change that this year. ALSO READ: Women's Asian Champions Trophy: India full schedule, timing, live streaming India's decent record against Malyasia India has a strong recent record against Malaysia, having defeated them 5-0 in the Jharkhand Women's Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023, 6-0 at the Asian Games in Hangzhou 2022, and 9-0 at the Women's Asia Cup 2022. India Women's Asian Champions Trophy Squad -
Goalkeepers: Savita Punia, Bichu Devi Kharibam
Defenders: Udita, Jyoti, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Ishika Chaudhary
Midfielders: Neha, Salima Tete (captain), Sharmila Devi, Manisha Chauhan, Sunelita Toppo, Lalremsiami
Forwards: Navneet Kaur (vice-captain), Preeti Dubey, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Beauty Dungdung
Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India vs Malaysia hockey match live telecast
Sony Sports have the broadcasting rights for Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 in India. Sony Sports Ten 1 HD/SD will telecast India vs Malaysia hockey match in India.
Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India vs Malaysia hockey match live streaming
The Sony LIV app and website will live stream hockey matches of Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 in India.
3:16 PM
Women's ACT 2024 | China vs Thailand LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Thailand struggling to go forward
Thailand have been struggling throughout the 1st half to go get chances for them as China look too good for them at the moment.. 5 minutes left in the 1st half now.
3:08 PM
Women's ACT 2024 | China vs Thailand LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Goal number 4 from the Chinese!
Another similar style of attack hurts the Thai defense as Quichan Deng scores the 4th goal on the day. Looking to be a long match for Thailand this one!
3:02 PM
Women's ACT 2024 | China vs Thailand LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 2nd QTR begins
The 2nd qyarter begins with China starting on the attack again.
3:01 PM
Women's ACT 2024 | China vs Thailand LIVE SCORE UPDATES: End of 1st quarter
China dominating proceedings in the 1st quarter and have taken a 3-0 lead already. Thailand need to come up with something different if they are to take something from this game.
2:58 PM
Women's ACT 2024 | China vs Thailand LIVE SCORE UPDATES: China make it 3-0!
It's all going really easy for the Chinese as they go on to make it 3-0 on the day with all 3 goals being scored through easy pasing followed by a cross across the goal for a tap in. Xuejieo Ma the scorer this time.
2:56 PM
Women's ACT 2024 | China vs Thailand LIVE SCORE UPDATES: China on the lookout for their 3rd
Consistent pressure from the Chinese players are making it hard for Thailand to get a proper chance of their own at the moment.
2:49 PM
Women's ACT 2024 | China vs Thailand LIVE SCORE UPDATES: China make it 2-0!
China get the second goal as well as Xiaoyan Ma scores a tap in from close range. Thailand really struggling early on in the game.
2:46 PM
Women's ACT 2024 | China vs Thailand LIVE SCORE UPDATES: China get early breakthrough
China take less than 5 minutes to open their account as a defensive lapse by th Thai players gave them an easy opening onto the goal. Yanan Xu with goal.
2:41 PM
Women's ACT 2024 | China vs Thailand LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Action begins
The first QTR begins as China look to dominate from the start.
2:33 PM
Women's ACT 2024 | China vs Thailand LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 2nd match to start soon!
The 2nd match of the day between China and Thailand is about to start with Olympic silver medallists China looking to do well in Rajgir.
2:31 PM
Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India to start campaign today!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024. Defending champions India will start their tournament today when they take on Malaysia at 4:45 PM IST.
First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 2:26 PM IST