Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE SCORE: India vs South Korea hockey to begin at 4:45 PM
India vs South Korea LIVE SCORE UPDATES: China score their first goal against Malaysia with 3 minutes left in the 1st quarter.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
The Indian women's hockey team is all set to take on South Korea in their second match of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 at the Rajgir hockey stadium in Bihar today, after starting the tournament with a 4-0 win against Malaysia.
Salima Tete and her side showed promising signs in their opener against a Malaysia side that struggled to create chances due to the consistent pressure applied by the Indians. Sangita Kumari impressed in the first game with her brilliant attacking mindset getting her 2 goals on the day as well. India's ability to swiftly make the circle penetration and get multiple penalty corners on the night will be somthing to be vary of for their Korean opponents as well. ALSO READ: Women's Asian Champions Trophy: India full schedule, timing, live streaming
South Korea, on the other hand, began their campaign with a 2-2 draw against Japan and will be looking to secure their first win of the tournament against the defending champions. India are looking to win back-to-back titles this year with the feat only been achieved by Korea so far in the tournament's history.
Indian women's hockey squad for Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024
Goalkeepers: Savita Punia, Bichu Devi Kharibam
Defenders: Udita, Jyoti, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Ishika Chaudhary
Midfielders: Neha, Salima Tete (captain), Sharmila Devi, Manisha Chauhan, Sunelita Toppo, Lalremsiami
Live telecast details for India vs South Korea match in Women's Asian Champions Trophy
The Sony Sports Network holds the broadcasting rights for the match in India. Sony Sports Ten 1 HD/SD will telecast the India vs South Korea match in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy.
Live streaming details for India vs South Korea match in Women's Asian Champions Trophy
The Sony LIV app and website will provide live streaming for the India vs South Korea match in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 in India. Check all updates for Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 here
2:59 PM
Women's ACT 2024 | China vs Malaysia LIVE SCORE UPDATES: China ahead after 1st quarter!
China are ahead in the game after the 1st quarter with Anhui Yu scoring in the 11th minute of the match agianst Malaysia.
2:48 PM
Women's ACT 2024 | China vs Malaysia LIVE SCORE UPDATES: China looking for the breakthrough
The Chinese players have started attacking the Malaysian goal but haven't been able to find the breakthrough so far. Malaysia trying to create chances but failing to produce the goods so far.
2:39 PM
Women's ACT 2024 | China vs Malaysia LIVE SCORE UPDATES: China running riot against Thailand
China scored 15 goals agianst Thailand and will be looking to cintinue their winning run and stunning form against the Malaysian side who are coming into the match after a 4-0 defeat by the hands of hosts India.
2:34 PM
Women's ACT 2024 | China vs Malaysia LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Dominant Chinese in action!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024. The second match of the day will see China taking on Malaysia in Rajgir.
