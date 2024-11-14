Women's ACT 2024, India vs Thailand Hockey LIVE UPDATES: IND 0-0 THA 1st Quarter
Women's ACT 2024, India vs Thailand live updates: India will look to confirm their place in the semifinals with a win over Thailand
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
The defending champions, India, will look to confirm their place in the knockout stage of the 2024 Women’s Asian Champions Trophy when they take the field against the Thailand women’s team in their third match on Thursday, November 14.
The women in blue have so far won two out of two games played this season and are currently in the second spot in the points table behind China due to goal difference. A win against Thailand on Thursday will mean they will have nine points in three games, which will be more than enough to see them through to the semifinals.
However, if India want to ensure their victory, they will have to work on their penalty stroke conversion, an aspect they have been failing to capitalise on at the moment.
Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India vs Thailand head-to-head
India have a 100 per cent win record over Thailand in head-to-head competition.
- Total matches: 8
- India won: 8
- Thailand won: 0
- Draw: 0
Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India vs Thailand playing 11
India probable 11: Sharmila Devi, Savita Punia, Sangita Kumari, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Lalremsiami, Jyoti, Navneet Kaur, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Salima Tete, Neha, Deepika
Thailand probable 11: Jenjira Kijpakdee, Suwapat Konthong, Theppawan Khongwichien, Kunjira Inpa, Sudarat Noo-Keaw, Natthakarn Aunjai, Supansa Samanso, Songkran Pasawat, Anongnat Piresram, Trinetr Jirapitisatja, Siraya Yimkrajang
Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India vs Thailand live telecast in India
DD Sports will telecast the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 India vs Thailand match live in India.
Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India vs Thailand live streaming in India
Sony Liv will stream the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 India vs Thailand match in India on its application and website.
4:46 PM
Women's ACT 2024 IND vs THA LIVE UPDATES: Match underway
The Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 match between India and Thailand is now underway
4:44 PM
Women's ACT 2024 IND vs THA LIVE UPDATES: Match to begin soon
The Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 match between India and Thailand will kick-off at 4:45 PM IST.
4:20 PM
Women's ACT 2024 IND vs THA LIVE UPDATES: Other matches today
In other matches today, Malaysia beat Korea by 2-1 and China beat Japan also by the same scoreline.
4:04 PM
Women's ACT 2024 IND vs THA LIVE UPDATES: Chance to seal semifinal spot
India will have the chance to seal the semifinal spot if they win the game today against Thailand.
3:48 PM
Women's ACT 2024 IND vs THA LIVE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 match between India and Thailand. India will aim to seal their place in the semifinals with a win today, while Thailand will hope to keep their chances alive. But who will prevail? Stay tuned to find out.
First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 3:50 PM IST