World Chess Championship 2024 Game 13 time, Gukesh vs Ding live streaming

Fans in India can catch Gukesh vs Ding chess live streaming of game 13 on FIDE and Chess.com's Twitch and X (formerly known as Twitter) handles.

Aditya Kaushik
Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 9:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

After playing their eighth draw in the first ten games of the 14-game series in the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024, Indian grandmaster D. Gukesh secured a huge win in game 11 to take a 6-5 lead in the match. However, the reigning world champion Ding Liren made a strong comeback to win game 12 and level the scores once again at 6-6. The duo will now face each other in the second last game of the series, i.e., game 13, on Wednesday, December 11, at Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore and will aim to secure an all-important win to head into the final game, i.e., game 14, with an advantage. Whoever secures a win on Wednesday will only need a tie in the final game to secure the world champion’s title. However, if the scores remain equal even after game 14, the match will head to the tie-breaker round on Friday, December 16.
 
 
So far, in the 12 games of the series, Gukesh and Ding have both won two games each, while eight games have ended in a draw.

When will game 13 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren be played? 
Game 13 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren will be played on Wednesday, December 11.
 
What time will game 13 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren take place? 
Game 13 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren will start at 2:30 PM IST.

Where will game 13 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren be played? 
Game 13 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren will be played at Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of game 13 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren in India? 
The live telecast for game 13 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren will not be available in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of game 13 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren in India? 
Fans in India can catch the live streaming of game 13 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren on FIDE and Chess.com’s Twitch and X (formerly known as Twitter) handles.
 

First Published: Dec 11 2024 | 9:49 AM IST

