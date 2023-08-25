Confirmation

World Wrestling Entertainment star Bray Wyatt dies at 36

World Wrestling Entertainment star Bray Wyatt died Thursday, WWE announced. He was 36.

Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt. Photo: @WWE

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2023 | 10:41 AM IST
World Wrestling Entertainment star Bray Wyatt died Thursday, WWE announced. He was 36.
Wyatt, whose real name was Windham Rotunda, died "unexpectedly," according to an article on the WWE website that did not mention a cause of death.
"WWE is saddened to learn that Windham Rotunda, also known as Bray Wyatt, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 24, at age 36," WWE said.
"WWE extends its condolences to Rotunda's family, friends and fans."
 

Known for his captivating performances and incredible in-ring presence, Wyatt was a defining superstar of his generation, WWE said.
Wyatt was the son of Mike and Stephanie Rotunda.
Wyatt's grandfather Robert Deroy Windham (Blackjack Mulligan), father, and two of his uncles (Barry and Kendall Windham) all wrestled in WWE. His grandfather also played college football at UTEP and saw preseason action for the New York Jets.
Wyatt redshirted on the Troy football team in 2007.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 25 2023 | 10:41 AM IST

