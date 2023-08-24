Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.28%)
65252.34 -180.96
Nifty (-0.29%)
19386.70 -57.30
Nifty Midcap (0.24%)
38789.00 + 94.35
Nifty Smallcap (-0.32%)
5437.70 -17.60
Nifty Bank (0.04%)
44496.20 + 17.15
Heatmap

Infosys announces tennis legend Rafael Nadal as global brand ambassador

I'm very happy to work closely with Infosys, as they work to not only evolve the experience of tennis to the times but also empower people in our communities to be part of brighter future, Nadal said

Rafael Nadal. (Photo: Wikipedia)

Rafael Nadal. (Photo: Wikipedia)

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2023 | 5:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

IT giant Infosys has roped in tennis legend Rafael Nadal for a three-year partnership. In a BSE filing, Infosys said, "Globally acknowledged as one of the legends in sports, he also has had the ability to change with the changing rigors of tennis over the years. Nadal is a perfect embodiment of what it takes individuals or business leaders to evolve and continually navigate their next."

Infosys is the digital innovation partner for the ATP Tour, Roland-Garros, Australian Open, and The International Tennis Hall of Fame. Infosys has reimagine the tennis ecosystem using AI, cloud, data analytics and digital experiences. 

Expressing his excitement, the 22-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal said, "I'm very happy to work closely with Infosys, as they work to not only evolve the experience of tennis to the times but also empower people in our communities to be part of a brighter future. I love the way Infosys has brought its digital expertise across industries to the global tennis ecosystem. It has transformed the tennis experience for a billion global fans and truly empowered all players on the tour with analytics that they could have only dreamt of a few years ago. Also, the impact that Infosys is making beyond the court – creating the next opportunity for people, businesses, and communities – deeply inspires me. I believe it's our shared aspiration to create societal good that makes our handshake truly meaningful." 

Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Infosys, said, "It is an honour to welcome Rafa – one of the world's most respected champion athletes and humanitarians – as an ambassador for Infosys. He is someone who personifies the spirit of always evolving, never giving up, utmost dedication and determination to give the very best in every situation. We are inspired by his approach, and it reflects our own aspirations to continuously evolve and always remain relevant for our clients."

Recent innovations of Infosys for tennis include explorations in the digital universe including mixed reality, social VR and 3D art museums to expand tennis's history and heritage to fans globally. Most recently, Infosys launched the Carbon Tracker, allowing ATP players to track and offset emissions from their travel on tour. It is a first-of-its-kind sustainable tech in any sport.

To mark this - Nadal's first-ever collaboration with a digital services company - Infosys and Nadal's coaching team are developing an AI-powered match analysis tool. This personalized tool will be available in real-time to Nadal's coaching team to simultaneously track insights from his live matches when he is back on tour, along with historical data from his earlier matches.

Earlier in November 2022, Edtech major BYJU's roped in football star Lionel Messi as the first global brand ambassador of its social impact arm Education For All. Messi has signed an agreement with BYJU'S to promote the cause of equitable education.

Also Read

WATCH: Messi vs Ronaldo - Rafael Nadal picks the best footballer in world

French Open 2023: First time since 2004, Nadal won't play at Roland Garros

Infosys signs up global tennis legend Rafael Nadal as brand ambassador

Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic vs Alcaraz live match time, streaming in India

Kohli best in business: De Villiers compares him to Federer, Woods, Messi

Chess WC: Praggnanandhaa goes down fighting vs World No 1 Magnus Carlsen

Grandmaster Praggnanandhaa: From wonderkid to a chess great in the waiting

WFI suspended! Here's why global wrestling body revoked India's membership

Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen final: Magnus wins Chess World Cup in tiebreaker

BWF World Championships: Satwik-Chirag, Treesa-Gayatri pairs enter round 3


Topics : Infosys Rafael Nadal Tennis

First Published: Aug 24 2023 | 5:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesChandrayaan-3 | Pragyan RoverStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesDream Girl 2Bharat NCAPGoogle DoodleIBPS RRB PO Result 2023 DeclaredChandrayaan-3 World Reaction

Companies News

E-commerce firm Meesho aims to digitise 10 mn small businesses by 2027Bharat NCAP: India's own car assessment programme; to commence from oct

Election News

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet todayBRS-AIMIM partnership hurting Muslims in Telangana: BJP MP D Arvind

India News

Chandrayaan-3 lands softly on moon's surface, here's how the world reactedChandrayaan-3: After landing on Moon, here's what Pragyan rover will do now

Economy News

Rupee appreciates 25 paise to 82.47 against US dollar amid foreign inflowsDiesel exports to Singapore set for highs in Aug, drop for Europe: Trade
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon