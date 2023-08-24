Infosys announces tennis legend Rafael Nadal as global brand ambassador

IT giant Infosys has roped in tennis legend Rafael Nadal for a three-year partnership. In a BSE filing, Infosys said, "Globally acknowledged as one of the legends in sports, he also has had the ability to change with the changing rigors of tennis over the years. Nadal is a perfect embodiment of what it takes individuals or business leaders to evolve and continually navigate their next."

Infosys is the digital innovation partner for the ATP Tour, Roland-Garros, Australian Open, and The International Tennis Hall of Fame. Infosys has reimagine the tennis ecosystem using AI, cloud, data analytics and digital experiences.

Expressing his excitement, the 22-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal said, "I'm very happy to work closely with Infosys, as they work to not only evolve the experience of tennis to the times but also empower people in our communities to be part of a brighter future. I love the way Infosys has brought its digital expertise across industries to the global tennis ecosystem. It has transformed the tennis experience for a billion global fans and truly empowered all players on the tour with analytics that they could have only dreamt of a few years ago. Also, the impact that Infosys is making beyond the court – creating the next opportunity for people, businesses, and communities – deeply inspires me. I believe it's our shared aspiration to create societal good that makes our handshake truly meaningful."

Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Infosys, said, "It is an honour to welcome Rafa – one of the world's most respected champion athletes and humanitarians – as an ambassador for Infosys. He is someone who personifies the spirit of always evolving, never giving up, utmost dedication and determination to give the very best in every situation. We are inspired by his approach, and it reflects our own aspirations to continuously evolve and always remain relevant for our clients."

Recent innovations of Infosys for tennis include explorations in the digital universe including mixed reality, social VR and 3D art museums to expand tennis's history and heritage to fans globally. Most recently, Infosys launched the Carbon Tracker, allowing ATP players to track and offset emissions from their travel on tour. It is a first-of-its-kind sustainable tech in any sport.

To mark this - Nadal's first-ever collaboration with a digital services company - Infosys and Nadal's coaching team are developing an AI-powered match analysis tool. This personalized tool will be available in real-time to Nadal's coaching team to simultaneously track insights from his live matches when he is back on tour, along with historical data from his earlier matches.



