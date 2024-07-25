Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Pro Kabaddi League 2024: PKL auction date, time, live streaming details

Ahead of Pro Kabaddi League 2024 auction on August 15 and 16, Mashal Sports, the organiser of PKL, has revealed a new logo.

Pro Kabaddi League 2024 auction date and time

Pro Kabaddi League 2024 auction date and time

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 3:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As the new season of the Pro Kabaddi League comes close, teams are all set for an exciting bidding war in the PKL player auction 2024, which will take place on Independence day in Mumbai. The dates for the auction are 15th and 16th August and will feature many big names in the lot as well.

Having completed their 10th season, the Pro Kabaddi League is the second sporting league in India to complete 10 seasons. Mashal Sports also unveiled the new logo for next season which features the Indian tri-colour in it. 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“We are delighted to announce that the Player Auction for Pro Kabaddi Season XI is being held on Independence Day this year. Kabaddi, which has been India’s unique and popular sport for several millennia, is strongly showcased as a world-class competitive discipline at Pro Kabaddi. This is a great achievement for all the stakeholders of Pro Kabaddi as well as the kabaddi ecosystem of the country under the custodianship of AKFI.  We will strongly celebrate this achievement with patriotic fervor at the Season XI Player Auction.” Mr. Anupam Goswami, League Commissioner, Pro Kabaddi League said.

Becoming a major Kabaddi league for the nation, PKL has helped in churning out talented players for both the betterment of the league and the country's team as well. The league's design also helps young players to mix up well with the foreign players and improve their game.

Pro Kabaddi League 2024: PKL auction date, time, live streaming details


When will Pro Kabaddi League 2024 auction take place?

The PKL 2024 auction will take place on August 15 and August 16.

What is the venue of Pro Kabaddi League 2024 auction?

More From This Section

PKL: Sehrawat Super Raid helps Telugu Titans to thrilling draw vs U Mumba

PKL 2024: Pink Panthers end league-stage with comfortable win over Giants

PKL 2024: Narender, Vishal help Tamil Thalaivas crush Bengal Warriors

Pro Kabaddi League 2024: Tate shines as Haryana Steelers edge out U Mumba

PKL 2024: Patna beat Titans, become 5th team to qualify for playoffs


The PKL 2024 auction will take place in Mumbai.

Which TV Channels will live telecast PKL 2024 auction in India?

Star Sports Network will live telecast Pro Kabaddi League 2024 auction in India.

How to watch the live streaming of PKL 2024 auction?

Disney+Hotstar will live stream PKL 2024 auction in India.


 

Also Read

PKL 2024 Final Highlights: Puneri Paltan beats Haryana, crowned champions

Check Pro Kabaddi League winners list, runner-ups and winning captains

PKL 2024: Puneri Paltan seal final berth after 37-21 win over Patna Pirates

Pro Kabaddi League: PKL 2024 playoffs schedule, live match time, streaming

PKL 2023: Mohite helps Puneri Paltan beat UP Yoddhas to top league table

Topics : Pro Kabaddi League Kabaddi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 3:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDelhi RainsBudget 2024 LiveLatest News LIVEParliament Monsoon Session 2024 LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateParis Olympics 2024 LIVE ScoreBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon