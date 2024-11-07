PKL 2024 Live score: Bengal Warriorz vs Dabang Delhi match begins at 8 PM
Pro Kabaddi League 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: The second will be between the Haryana Steelers and Gujarat Giants starting at 9 PM IST.
Today's Pro Kabaddi League 2024 matches will have the Bengal Warriorz take on Dabang Delhi in the first match of the day at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. The second encounter of the day will feature another thrilling clash between the Haryana Steelers and Gujarat Giants.
Both teams are looking to bounce back after a challenging start to the season. For fans and fantasy league participants, this match features several key players who could score big in Dream11, making it a highly anticipated contest. Check PKL 2024 points table here
Heading into the game, both teams bring a blend of experience and recent challenges. Dabang Delhi has been dealing with captain Naveen Kumar’s knee injury, while Bengal Warriorz will rely on Fazel Atrachali’s solid defence to lead the way.
Bengal Warriorz vs Dabang Delhi Playing 7
Bengal Warriorz Playing 7 (probable): Maninder Singh, Nitin Kumar, Fazel Atrachali, Mayur Kadam, Sushil Kambrekar, Nitesh Kumar, Praveen Thakur.
Dabang Delhi Playing 7 (probable): Nitin Panwar, Vikrant, Ashu Malik, Brijendra Chaudhary, Yogesh, Nitin Panwar, Vinay.
PKL 2024 second match on November 7: Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants
The Haryana Steelers, who finished as runners-up in PKL 10, have had an inconsistent run in PKL 11 so far. After a season-opening loss to defending champions Puneri Paltan, they managed to bounce back with three straight victories. However, they were recently defeated by Fazel Atrachali’s Bengal Warriorz in their latest match.
On the other hand, Gujarat Giants began PKL 11 with a strong win over Bengaluru Bulls but have since struggled, suffering four consecutive losses. As a result, they now find themselves at the bottom of the PKL 11 standings.
Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants Playing 7
Haryana Steelers Playing 7 (probable): Vinay Tewatia, Shivam Anil Patare, Vishal Tate, Sanjay Dhull, Jaideep Dahiya, Rahul Sethpal, Mohammedreza Shadloui Chiyaneh.
Gujarat Giants Playing 7 (probable): Guman Singh, Parteek Dahiya, Rakesh, Sombir, Neeraj Kumar, Balaji D, Rohit.
Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live telecast details
Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will broadcast the PKL 2024 November 7 matches live in India.
Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live streaming details
PKL 2024 November 7 matches will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.
Check the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live score updates here.
8:00 PM
PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Bengal lead 3-1
Bengal Warriorz lead 3-1 on the night with a couple of tackles and a raid point from Maninder.
7:59 PM
PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Bengal take the first point!
Bengal have taken the first point of the match with maninder getting a point.
7:55 PM
PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Players are on the mat!
Action is just moments away with the Bengal and Delhi players already on the mat for the thrilling encounter.
7:39 PM
PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Action to begin soon
Bengal and Delhi players have begun their warm-ups and are ready for the action to start soon.
7:24 PM
PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Playing 7 for both sides
Bengal Warriorz playing 7: Fazel Atrachali, Nitesh Kumar, Sushil Kambrekar, Maninder Singh, Mayur Kadam, Nitin Kumar, Praveen Thakur
Dabang Delhi Playing 7: Nitin Panwar, Ashish, Yogesh, Ashish Malik, Sandeep, Vinay, Ashu Malik
7:15 PM
PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Bengal eyeing top 3 spot
Bengal Warriorz can possibly go into the top 3 spots if they win against Delhi on the night. A win would take them to 22 points and into the top 3.
6:56 PM
PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Haryana vs Gujarat later in the night!
The second match of the day will see Haryana Steelers lock horns with Gujarat Giants. That match will begin at 9 PM IST.
6:46 PM
PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Bengal vs Delhi today!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Pro Kabaddi League 2024. Today's first match will witness Bengal Warriorz take on Dabang Delhi for some crucial points on the board in the league. Action to begin at 8 PM IST.
