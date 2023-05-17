

Kuo also said that the iPhone 16 Pro Max model would feature a Periscopic camera lens. There are several reports circulating on the internet claiming that iPhone 15 Pro max would be equipped with periscopic lenses to boost the phone's zooming ability. The addition of these lenses would also enhance the clarity of the pictures taken with an iPhone. American tech giant Apple could introduce a bigger display and Periscope camera lens in the iPhone 16 Pro models, which are expected to arrive in 2024. The iPhone 16 Pro is expected to be launched with a 'slightly larger' display than the 6.1-inch panel of the iPhone 14 Pro, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Later this year, the iPhone 15 Pro could be launched with an unchanged display size.



In a Periscope zoom camera setup, a 90-degree high-quality prism along with an array of lenses and sensors are arranged in a vertical arrangement. The setup is then placed inside a rectangular housing which is small enough to fit inside a smartphone without protruding outside. This particular setup makes the lens longer, which helps deliver enhanced optical zoom. Periscopic lenses offer several advantages: the ability to capture high-quality images with enhanced zooming power and distortion and grain-free images.



iPhone 16 Pro's bigger display tip would accommodate enough space for the inclusion of the lens, according to the report. Previously, there had been reports that the iPhone 15 Pro Max could be equipped with Periscopic lenses. Kuo also said in his report that the lower Pro model of the iPhone 16 will be fitted with these advanced lenses.

Earlier there had been reports that the Pro models of the iPhone 16 series would be equipped with bigger display panels than the iPhone 14 Pro models. iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models could feature 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch display panels, according to reports.