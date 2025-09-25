PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Bengaluru vs UP at 8 PM IST; Delhi vs U Mumba at 9 PM IST
In the opener, the Bengaluru Bulls take on the UP Yoddhas , while the nightcap will see Dabang Delhi lock horns with U Mumba, both teams eager to get maximum points on the night.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
The Pro Kabaddi League 2025 is all set to resume action with the start of its second leg in Jaipur. Fans can expect a thrilling evening at the SMS Indoor Stadium, which will host another set of exciting encounters today.
Match 1: Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas
Match 49 of PKL 12 sets the stage for a high-stakes battle as Bengaluru Bulls take on UP Yoddhas. The Bulls, after a rough start to the season, have found their rhythm and emerged as genuine title contenders. In contrast, UP Yoddhas are fighting to stay in the playoff race and must string together consecutive wins to stay in contention.
A major highlight of the match will be the face-off between Gagan Gowda’s dynamic raiding and Bengaluru’s cohesive defensive setup. With momentum and crucial points on the line, fans can expect a fiercely competitive and thrilling encounter.
Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddhas playing 7
Bengaluru Bulls playing 7 (probable): Yogesh (C), Aashish Malik, Sanjay, Akash Shinde, Satyappa Matti, Alireza Mirzaian, Deepak Sankar
UP Yoddhas playing 7 (probable): Hitesh, Bhavani Rajput, Ashu Singh, Shivam Chaudhary, Mahender Singh, Gagan Gowda, Sumit (C)
Match 2: Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba:
Match 50 of PKL 12 presents an intriguing showdown as Dabang Delhi K.C. square off against U Mumba, with both sides aiming to recover from recent disappointments. Delhi, after an impressive unbeaten run, suffered their first defeat of the season, while U Mumba endured a heartbreaking loss in a tie-breaker, intensifying their hunger for a win.
Adding extra spice to the contest is the return of Fazel Atrachali, who will line up against his former team, U Mumba — the franchise where he became a household name and built his reputation. With both pride and crucial points on the line, this clash promises to be a fierce battle.
Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba playing 7
Dabang Delhi playing 7 (probable): Saurabh Nandal, Ajinkya Pawar, Surjeet Singh, Ashu Malik (C), Sandeep, Neeraj Narwal, Fazel Atrachali
U Mumba playing 7 (probable): Vijay Kumar, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Rohit Raghav, Sunil Kumar, Aanil Mohan, Rinku Sharma
PKL 2025 September 25 matches live telecast: Star Sports Network will telecast the PKL 2025 September 25 matches in India.
PKL 2025 September 25 matches live streaming: The live streaming of PKL 2025 today’s matches will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
Check all the live updates of PKL 2025 September 25 matches from Jaipur here
7:40 PM
PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 1st match of the night!
7:30 PM
PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Another set of double header awaits...
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League 2025. Today's set of matches will feature Bengaluru, UP, Delhi and U Mumba take the mat as the action begins at 8 PM IST.
First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 7:28 PM IST