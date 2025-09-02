PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Delhi vs Bengaluru at 8 PM IST; Jaipur vs Patna at 9 PM IST
Two of the most successful teams in PKL history, i.e., two-time champions Jaipur Pink Panthers and three-time champions Patna Pirates, will come face to face today in Vizag
The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 will continue with day 5 action at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag with two more exciting matches on the card. In the first match of the night, Dabang Delhi will kick off their Season 12 campaign against a struggling Bengaluru Bulls, while the two-time PKL champions Jaipur Pink Panthers will face three-time PKL champions Patna Pirates in the second match.
Match 1: Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls
In the first match of the night, Dabang Delhi will kick off their campaign against Bengaluru Bulls, with both teams eyeing their first victory of the season.
Delhi enter the contest with one of the most balanced squads on paper. Their raiding department features the likes of Ashu Malik, Ajinkya Pawar, Mohit, Akshit, and Neeraj Narwal, providing them with plenty of options in attack. In defence, the unit looks equally solid, anchored by veterans Surjeet Singh and Fazel Atrachali, alongside Gaurav Chillar, Sandeep, and Saurabh Nandal.
Bengaluru Bulls, on the other hand, come into the match after a close tie-breaker defeat against Puneri Paltan. Despite the result, the Bulls showcased a fairly settled starting seven and will be eager to turn things around quickly. Their combination of youthful energy and experienced campaigners makes them a dangerous opposition.
Match 2: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates
In the second match, two-time PKL champions Jaipur Pink Panthers will kick off their PKL 12 campaign against the three-time champions Patna Pirates in the day’s second encounter. Jaipur face a significant challenge before the first whistle, as experienced raider Manjeet Dahiya has been ruled out due to injury. His absence leaves a gap in the raiding department, placing the onus on newcomers Nitin Dhankar and Uday Parte to lead the scoring efforts.
Patna Pirates enter the clash with a well-rounded combination, blending experience and firepower across both raiding and defensive units. Their balanced lineup provides them with the edge over a Panthers team that is still looking to find its rhythm early in the season. However, they will be a little conscious after their loss against UP Yoddhas on Monday, where they leaked points in the dying minutes, allowing Yoddhas to secure a three-point win.
7:25 PM
PKL 2025 LIVE UPDATES September 2: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates probable playing 7
Jaipur Pink Panthers playing 7 (probable): Reza Mirbagheri, Abhishek KS, Ronak Singh, Aashish Kumar, Meetu, Vinay, Nitin Rawal
Patna Pirates playing 7 (probable): Maninder Singh, Ayan Lohchab, Sudhakar M, Deepak Singh, Sanket Sawan, Sombir Gulia, Ankit Jaglan
7:16 PM
PKL 2025 LIVE UPDATES September 2: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates head-to-head
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates head-to-head
- Total matches: 22
- Jaipur Pink Panthers won: 9
- Patna Pirates won: 13
- Tie: 0
7:05 PM
PKL 2025 LIVE UPDATES September 2: Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls probable playing 7
Dabang Delhi playing 7 (probable): Ashu Malik (C), Mohit Deshwal, Ajinkya Pawar, Arkam Shaikh, Fazel Atrachali, Surjeet Singh
Bengaluru Bulls playing 7 (probable): Ankush Rathee, Alireza Mirzaian, Manish Dhull, Akash Shinde, Sanjay Dhull, Pankaj, Yogesh Dahiya
6:55 PM
PKL 2025 LIVE UPDATES September 2: Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls head-to-head
Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls head-to-head
- Total matches: 24
- Dabang Delhi won: 12
- Bengaluru Bulls won: 10
- Tie: 2
6:45 PM
PKL 2025 LIVE UPDATES September 2: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of PKL 2025 September 2 matches from Vizag. In the two matches today, Dabang Delhi will take on Bengaluru Bulls, and Jaipur Pink Panthers will take on Patna Pirates. All four teams will be searching for their first points in PKL 2025, but only two can succeed. Which two teams would that be? Stay tuned to find out.
