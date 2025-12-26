Friday, December 26, 2025 | 12:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Xiaomi 17 Ultra with Leica cameras unveiled, may launch in India soon

Xiaomi 17 Ultra with Leica cameras unveiled, may launch in India soon

Xiaomi's new 17 Ultra smartphone pairs Leica-tuned cameras with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. Global launch teased for 2026

Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition

Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition with a mechanical zoom ring and two-tone design (Picture: Xiaomi China)

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 26 2025 | 11:54 AM IST

China’s Xiaomi has launched its new flagship, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra, in its home market. The device arrives in two variants — a standard model and a special Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition. While both versions share the same core hardware, the Leica edition offers a two-tone design inspired by classic Leica cameras and a mechanical zoom ring. Both versions of the Xiaomi 17 Ultra are powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, the same processor used across the rest of the Xiaomi 17 series that debuted earlier this year in China.
 
Xiaomi has also hinted at a global launch, with the company posting a teaser on its official X (formerly Twitter) account that reads, “All-new Xiaomi flagships, See you in 2026.” The post suggests that the Xiaomi 17 Ultra, along with other models such as the Xiaomi 17, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max, could launch globally next year. Xiaomi India has also reshared the teaser, pointing toward a possible India release. 
 

Xiaomi 17 Ultra: Details

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra smartphone comes with a Leica branded triple rear camera setup with a primary 50MP one-inch type Light Fusion 1050L sensor. The primary camera is accompanied by a 200MP periscopic telephoto camera and a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens. At the front, there is a 50MP camera for selfies, video calls and more. 
 
The smartphone sports a 6.9-inch AMOLED LTPO display with 120Hz refresh rate, 2608x1200 resolution and 3,500 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, coupled with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage.

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra packs a 6,800mAh battery and supports 90W wired as well as 50W wireless charging. The smartphone also supports 22.5W wired reverse charging. 
The Leica edition of the Xiaomi 17 Ultra gets the same specifications as the standard variant, but offers some extra features including a mechanical zoom ring that lets users adjust focal length, exposure, and white balance. According to a report by GSMArena, the Leica edition model features a dual-tone design inspired by Leica M-series cameras, along with a knurling pattern on the frame, and the red Leica logo on the back. The Xiaomi Ultra Leica edition also comes with special Leica Moment modes in a 3:2 aspect ratio.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra: Specifications

  • Display: 6.9-inch AMOLED, 2608x1200 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 3500nits peak brightness
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
  • RAM: up to 16GB LPDDR5X
  • Storage: 1TB UFS 4.1
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary + 200MP telephoto + 50MP ultra-wide
  • Front camera: 50MP
  • Battery: 6800mAh
  • Charging, 90W wired, 50W wireless, 22.5W reverse wired charging

First Published: Dec 26 2025 | 11:54 AM IST

