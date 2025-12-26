Samsung tests One UI 8.5 update on these Galaxy devices: Check list here

Samsung is testing the Android 16 QPR2-based One UI 8.5 update on select Galaxy smartphones. The update is expected to debut with the next-generation Galaxy S26 series, which is likely to launch in February 2026. The beta was initially available on select Galaxy S-series smartphones. However, according to a report by Android Police, Samsung has now begun internal testing of the update on several additional Galaxy devices.
As per the report, here is the list of devices on which Samsung is likely testing the new software update:
Galaxy S series
- Galaxy S26
- Galaxy S26+
- Galaxy S26 Ultra
- Galaxy S25
- Galaxy S25+
- Galaxy S25 Ultra
- Galaxy S25 Edge
- Galaxy S25 FE
- Galaxy S24
- Galaxy S24+
- Galaxy S24 Ultra
- Galaxy S24 FE
- Galaxy S23
- Galaxy S23+
- Galaxy S23 Ultra
- Galaxy S23 FE
- Galaxy S22
- Galaxy S22+
- Galaxy S22 Ultra
Galaxy A series
- Galaxy A57
- Galaxy A56
- Galaxy A55
- Galaxy A54
- Galaxy A53
- Galaxy A37
- Galaxy A36
- Galaxy A35
- Galaxy A33
- Galaxy A26
- Galaxy A25
- Galaxy A17 LTE/5G
- Galaxy A16 5G
Galaxy Z series
- Galaxy Z Fold 7
- Galaxy Z Flip 7
- Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE
- Galaxy Z Fold 6
- Galaxy Z Flip 6
- Galaxy Z Fold 5
- Galaxy Z Flip 5
Galaxy Tabs
- Galaxy Tab S10+
- Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra
- Galaxy Tab S10 FE
- Galaxy Tab S9
- Galaxy Tab S9+
- Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
The report also noted that M and F series devices are currently not listed on the test servers, but they are likely to be added later. It is also mentioned that all devices that have received One UI 8 will likely get One UI 8.5 as well.
Also Read
New camera features on Samsung Galaxy S26 series with One UI 8.5
As previously reported, the Galaxy S26 series could receive several software-driven camera upgrades as part of One UI 8.5. These changes are expected to enhance image quality, video capture and shooting controls without relying heavily on hardware upgrades.
One of the key updates expected for the Galaxy S26 series is a new 24MP photo option, positioned between standard Photo and Portrait modes. The update is also said to bring support for HDR10+ video recording as an alternative to regular HDR. Other additions may include Adaptive Pixel technology and a focus speed adjustment slider. Additionally, a new focus-control hardware feature could enable more precise autofocus tuning in future devices.