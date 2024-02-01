Google starts replacing Nearby Share with Quick Share on Pixels: Report

Google has started rolling out Quick Share on Android devices, starting with the Pixel series, according to a report on 9to5Google. Nearby Share on Android smartphones has been rebranded to Quick Share to bring the peer-to-peer content sharing platforms of Google and Samsung into a singular cross-Android solution. The recently launched Samsung Galaxy S24 series smartphones come with the new Quick Share, instead of Nearby Share.





READ: Microsoft to add support for extensions on Edge browser for Android: Report To mark the change, Google has also updated the logo. Nearby Share’s double helix icon in blue colour is now replaced by two arrows within a circle that are pointing towards each other.

According to a report, some Pixel and OnePlus smartphones have already started receiving the update, while other non-Samsung devices will receive the update through Google Play services update from the Play store in the coming days.

The report states that after selecting the Quick Share option for sharing files from within an app, a new page pops up that displays how the device will appear to other users with options such as “Send to your devices,” and “Send to nearby devices.” The new Quick Share window covers the whole display, while Google only used a bottom bar with the Nearby Share option.

Earlier this month, Google announced that it is extending Fast pair support to Chromcast with Google TV. The update is expected to roll out this month while the company has confirmed that the Fast Pair support will be available on more Google TV devices from later this year. Fast Pair allows users to quickly discover and connect nearby Bluetooth accessories with Android phones and Chromebooks.