Instagram tests Flipside: Everything about custom profile feature in works

Instagram head Adam Mosseri has confirmed on Threads that the social media platform is testing a new feature called ‘Flipside’ for Instagram. Responding to a user’s request to bring the feature to Threads, Mosseri posted on his Threads handle that the feature would first roll out to select Instagram users for testing. However, he is unsure if the feature will be available publicly.

Mosseri said, “we're not even sure we'll launch it on Instagram. On one hand it feels good to create a clear space that feels more private. On the other, it's yet another way to reach a smaller audience on top of secondary accounts and Close Friends. We'll see how people respond in the test, and iterate forward.”

Flipside is an experimental feature that would essentially turn a user's secondary, more private Instagram profile termed “finstas” into a new feature within their primary account.

Commenting on the feature, Meta in a statement to TechCrunch confirmed that the new feature, currently under testing, will let users “create a custom profile, including a custom name, bio and photo and share exclusive content with a smaller group of followers.”

“We heard people want more options for sharing in private spaces, so are excited to start testing a new feature,” Meta spokesperson added.

The Flipside feature was reported to be under development last year. Meta also confirmed that the feature was only an internal prototype at that moment. Now that it has been confirmed, a beta version roll out is expected for select users in the coming weeks.