In a policy switch, X now allows political ads by US election candidates

Social media company X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday said that it would allow political advertising in the US from candidates and political parties. This comes ahead of the 2024 US presidential election.

Earlier in 2019, the company had banned all political ads globally. However, the ban was partially lifted after the platform's acquisition by Elon Musk in October 2022.

In January this year, the platform lifted the ban and began allowing "cause-based ads" in the US that raise awareness of issues such as voter registration. It stated that the platform was planning to expand the types of political ads it would allow on it.

In a blog, X posted, "Building on our commitment to free expression, we are also going to allow political advertising. Starting in the US, we'll continue to apply specific policies to paid-for promoted political posts. This will include prohibiting the promotion of false or misleading content, including false or misleading information intended to undermine public confidence in an election, while seeking to preserve free and open political discourse."

It added, "We'll also provide a global advertising transparency centre so that everyone can review political posts being promoted on X, in addition to robust screening processes to ensure only eligible groups and campaigns are able to advertise."

The move is also expected to improve the revenue for the platform, which has been struggling financially since the takeover by Musk. It has laid off thousands of employees, including those working with the trust and safety team.

Several experts and researchers have been criticising the platform for "not doing enough" to prevent false or misleading content. This becomes more crucial ahead of the US elections.