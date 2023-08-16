Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.12%)
65401.92 + 79.27
Nifty (0.03%)
19434.55 + 6.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.17%)
37770.20 -65.95
Nifty Smallcap (-0.47%)
5335.05 -25.45
Nifty Bank (-0.24%)
44090.95 -108.15
Heatmap

From NYT to Threads, Elon Musk's X throttled access to several websites

When contacted for comment, X confirmed the delay was removed but did not elaborate

Twitter, X

Photo: Bloomberg

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 9:10 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

X, formerly known as Twitter, is throttling the traffic to several websites, including the New York Times, Facebook, Instagram, Reuters and Threads, The Washington Post reported on Tuesday. The move, according to the report, seems to be aimed at the websites that have been attacked in the past by X's owner, Elon Musk.

Clicking a link on X to one of the affected websites resulted in a delay of about five seconds before the webpage loaded, the report said, citing tests it conducted.

By late Tuesday afternoon, X appeared to have eliminated the delay. Another report by Reuters said that when contacted for comment, X confirmed the delay was removed but did not elaborate.

However, some websites like The Washington Post, Fox News and YouTube did not face such delays in the redirection.

Musk, who bought Twitter in October, has previously lashed out at news organizations and journalists who have reported critically on his companies, which include Tesla and SpaceX. Twitter has previously prevented users from posting links to competing social media platforms.

A user on Hacker News, a tech forum, posted about the delay earlier on Tuesday and wrote that X began delaying links to The New York Times on August 4. On that day, Musk criticised the publication's coverage of South Africa and accused it of supporting calls for genocide.

Also Read

New York Times loses gold tick on Twitter; Musk calls its feed 'diarrhea'

Threads breaches the 100 million signups-mark in just 5 days of its launch

A day after Instagram Threads launch, Jack Dorsey calls it 'Twitter clone'

Instagram Threads gets more Twitter-like features in new update: Details

Instagram Threads: Meta's Twitter rival sees 10 million downloads in 7 hrs

Zuckerberg's real threat is still TikTok, rather than former Twitter

Airtel Wynk music streaming app gets Dolby Atmos on Android, iOS: Details

Curbing misinformation critical as AI-powered tools come in: YouTube

WhatsApp rolls out screen sharing, landscape mode for video calls

Google lifts search, download experience on mobile with new Chrome features


Notably, online companies invest millions of dollars into ensuring their websites open as quickly as possible. Most companies know that even tiny delays can lead their traffic to plunge as users grow impatient with the delay and go elsewhere.

A 2016 study by Google on mobile traffic said that 53 per cent of users abandoned a website if it took longer than three seconds to load. X has also throttled traffic to Bluesky, an X rival that has Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey on its board.

A spokesperson for The New York Times told Reuters that it had not received an explanation from X about the link delay.

"While we don't know the rationale behind the application of this time delay, we would be concerned by targeted pressure applied to any news organisation for unclear reasons," the spokesperson said.

Mastodon and Substack were the other websites affected by the delays.
Topics : Elon Musk Twitter New York Times Instagram Facebook Traffic BS Web Reports Social Media

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 9:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesITC Q1 ResultsIndependence Day 2023Independence Eve AddressTelangana Elections 2023CPI InflationBigg Boss OTT 2 FinaleI-Day 2023 | Har Ghar Tiranga CampaignUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Ashok Leyland to acquire OHM India as part of EV plan, to invest Rs 300 crITC Q1FY24 results: Net profit rises 16% to Rs 5,180 cr, revenue down 6%

India News

Independence Day 2023: 20 Best quotes, wishes and messagesIRCTC, Delhi Metro Rail sign MoU for QR code-based DMRC tickets

Technology News

Motorola launches Moto e13 budget smartphone at Rs 8,999: Know price, specsReliance Jio likely to announce two 5G smartphones at RIL AGM: Details here

Economy News

CPI-based inflation surges to 7.44% in July on 11.51% retail food inflationPresident Murmu to launch new frigate 'INS Vindhyagiri' on Thursday
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon