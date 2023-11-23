Sensex (-0.01%)
Meta lets users download Reels from public accounts on Instagram; check how

This feature was made available in the US earlier this year, but has started to roll out globally starting November 23

Image: Instagram

BS Tech New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 23 2023 | 12:09 PM IST
Meta-owned Instagram rolled out Reels downloading feature from public accounts. Instagram Head, Adam Mosseri, on his broadcast channel, announced that users will be allowed to save reels created by public accounts to their camera roll.

Users can Tap on the Share icon on a Reel and choose the Download option to view it in your gallery.
In his post, Mosseri confirmed that the downloaded Reel will include a watermark with the creator's Instagram handle. He also said that the feature is optional and public accounts can turn off the ability for people to download their reels. A Reel that is not eligible for offline viewing can still be saved for in-app viewing.

This feature was made available in the US earlier this year, but has started to roll out globally starting November 23.

Also Read: Google Bard gets the ability to analyse YouTube video content: Details

Earlier this month, Instagram started rolling out a new feature that allows users to share their posts only with a small group of 'Close Friends'. Mark Zuckerberg, founder, chairman and chief executive officer of Meta, said on his broadcast channel on Instagram, that the feature gives users the option of sharing posts and Reels to a limited audience.

Users will find an additional option to select 'audience' when sharing a new post on their Instagram feed. Tapping on the 'Audience' button will open up a pop-up window asking the user if they wish to share it with their 'close friend' list. The window also provides the option to edit the list. Followers on the Close Friend list will be able to see each other's usernames when they like or add a comment to a post or a Reel with limited access.

First Published: Nov 23 2023 | 12:09 PM IST

