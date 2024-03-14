Now, WhatsApp for Android blocks screenshots on profile pictures: Details

Meta’s instant messaging platform WhatsApp is now blocking users from taking screenshots of contact profile pictures. In an update that is now rolling out to WhatsApp for Android, the instant messaging platform no longer allows screenshots of other users’ profile pictures. Although the company has not notified the change, the feature is rolling out to Android users globally, including India.

WhatsApp: What’s new

Now, you cannot take screenshots of the users’ profile pictures on WhatsApp for Android. If you try to, WhatsApp will show no error or warning message but capture a blacked-out picture in place of the profile image. Important to note, the screenshot is disabled only for the full profile picture view. You can still take a screenshot in the profile view mode, which shows the profile picture in a small circular pop-out window.

Is it available on iOS for iPhone

WhatsApp for iOS continues to allow screenshot of a profile picture in the full-screen mode, suggesting that the change is being rolled out only to Android devices as of now.

This feature adds to the existing privacy features that are available on WhatsApp for choosing who can view your profile picture. Under the Profile Picture section within Privacy settings, users get the option to make their picture available to only a limited number of contacts.

Last month, Whatsapp rolled out a feature that allows users to search a chat by date filter. Users can choose to view chats, media and links shared within a conversation from a specific date. The feature is available on both Android and iOS apps. Additionally, it also works on Mac, desktop and WhatsApp web.