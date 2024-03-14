Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Now, WhatsApp for Android blocks screenshots on profile pictures: Details

WhatsApp for iOS (iPhone) still lets users take screenshots of a profile picture in the full screen mode

WhatsApp

WhatsApp

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2024 | 12:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Meta’s instant messaging platform WhatsApp is now blocking users from taking screenshots of contact profile pictures. In an update that is now rolling out to WhatsApp for Android, the instant messaging platform no longer allows screenshots of other users’ profile pictures. Although the company has not notified the change, the feature is rolling out to Android users globally, including India.
WhatsApp: What’s new
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Now, you cannot take screenshots of the users’ profile pictures on WhatsApp for Android. If you try to, WhatsApp will show no error or warning message but capture a blacked-out picture in place of the profile image. Important to note, the screenshot is disabled only for the full profile picture view. You can still take a screenshot in the profile view mode, which shows the profile picture in a small circular pop-out window.
Is it available on iOS for iPhone
WhatsApp for iOS continues to allow screenshot of a profile picture in the full-screen mode, suggesting that the change is being rolled out only to Android devices as of now.
This feature adds to the existing privacy features that are available on WhatsApp for choosing who can view your profile picture. Under the Profile Picture section within Privacy settings, users get the option to make their picture available to only a limited number of contacts.
Last month, Whatsapp rolled out a feature that allows users to search a chat by date filter. Users can choose to view chats, media and links shared within a conversation from a specific date. The feature is available on both Android and iOS apps. Additionally, it also works on Mac, desktop and WhatsApp web. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also Read

WhatsApp tests alternate profile: Everything about upcoming privacy feature

Google adds loads of features to Android and Wear OS devices: Know details

WhatsApp: How-to format text, create bulleted list, use block quote in chat

Meta tests shortcut button for an AI-powered chatbot on WhatsApp: Report

Meta brings end-to-end encryption on Messenger, adds more functionality

Explained: Apple to allow apps download on iPhone from websites, but...

PFRDA Chairperson launches mobile app for financial inclusion, boost NPS

Now, you can scan documents within Files app on Android smartphones: How-to

Instagram introduces edit message feature, pin groups and chats, and more

Govt to redesign Sugamya Bharat App to incorporate AI features: Official

Topics : whatsapp WhatsApp features WhatsApp update Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 14 2024 | 12:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveOne97 CommunicationsLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEGopal SnacksGold Price TodayRelianceIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon