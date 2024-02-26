Truecaller gets call recording with AI transcription, call summary options

Truecaller on February 26 announced the launching of an AI-powered call recording feature in India. Available for both Android and iOS platforms, call recording feature comes with AI transcription and call summary options.

Truecaller in a press note said the feature has started rolling out to consumers on premium subscription plans, which is priced at Rs 75 per month or Rs 529 per year. Currently, call transcriptions are offered only in English and Hindi languages, with support for more languages slated in coming months.

Truecaller: How-to record calls on iOS

Open the Truecaller app on the Phone after answering or making a call.

Go to the “Search” tab within the app and tap on ‘Record a call’ option.

This will call a separate recording line, which is a special number provided by Truecaller.

An option to merge the main call and the recording line will then appear on screen.

Tap to merge the calls and the call recording will start automatically

A push notification will alert you when the recording is ready to be viewed.

The company said that the call recordings are stored locally on the device and the users would get the option to create a backup on iCloud. Additionally, previously recorded calls can also be accessed within the Truecaller app.

Truecaller: How-to record calls on Android