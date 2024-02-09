Apple redesigns iCloud for Windows app, rolls out Apple Music and TV apps

Apple has redesigned the iCloud for Windows app with shortcuts to open content on PC, new setup experience, and more. Additionally, the Cupertino-based tech giant has started rolling out standalone apps for Apple Music and Apple TV for Windows PCs. With these apps, Apple’s iTunes for Windows is now four different apps. Details below:

Redesigned iCloud for Windows app

Apple has redesigned the iCloud app for Windows. Apple users can now view progress of uploading and downloading content from iCloud on their Windows PC and open content from iCloud using desktop shortcuts. Additionally, Apple has improved the syncing process of pictures stored on iCloud with Microsoft Photos. Users can view iCloud pictures directly within the Microsoft Photos app and create shared albums on their PC allowing others to add pictures, videos and comments.

Users can also share files stored on iCloud with others, directly from File Explorer. The iCloud for Windows app also allows managing stored passwords and bookmarks and syncs it with Edge, Firefox, and Google Chrome web browsers.



Apple iCloud app for Windows

Standalone Apps for Apple Music and Apple TV





READ: Apple releases AI tool for image editing through text input: Details here



The Apple TV app on Windows will display a library of content available along with the list of purchased or rented video content. Apple has also added 4K playback and Subscription channels on the Windows app. Apple has segregated iTunes for Windows with dedicated apps for Apple Music and Apple TV. The new Apple Music app features an updated UI, lossless playback, time synced lyrics, and 4K Music Videos.The Apple TV app on Windows will display a library of content available along with the list of purchased or rented video content. Apple has also added 4K playback and Subscription channels on the Windows app.

The existing iTunes app will continue to provide Podcasts and Audiobooks to users. Devices is fourth Windows app for users to update, sync and backup their Apple devices.

