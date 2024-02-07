Now, Google Maps for Android shows weather and AQI data: Know what is new

Google has started rolling out weather and AQI data overlay on its Maps app for Android devices. The feature has been available for select devices but is now rolling out more widely. Interestingly, Google Maps for iOS had this feature for some time now. In comparison, however, the information displayed on the Maps for iOS is limited and not as pronounced.

Now, Google Maps for Android shows a rectangular weather box on the top-left corner, right below the search bar, with an overview of the weather. Tapping on this box opens a floating card with more information, including hourly forecast, highest and lowest temperatures expected, and a separate AQI section. While the AQI section displays the air quality in the region, tapping on it overlays the data on top of the map that can then be browsed by navigating around.

In comparison, Google Maps for iOS features a similar rectangular weather box below the search bar. Unlike the Android version, it does not open up to display more details about the weather. However, weather overlay for AQI data is available within the Map type and details section.

Last week, Google announced that it would roll out new generative AI features on Google Maps. However, the company also said that the new AI features for the service are currently in their experimental stage and will be available only in a few regions within the US.

GenAI implementation within the Google Map would allow the app to curate a list of locations based on prompts and recommend places as per request. The company has not confirmed the global availability of these features but it is expected to roll out in more regions in the coming months.