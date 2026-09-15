Tuesday, September 15, 2026 | 09:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Artificial Intelligence / AI may 'kill us all', says Google DeepMind researcher in exit post

AI may 'kill us all', says Google DeepMind researcher in exit post

Bilal is the latest AI researcher to voice grave concerns in recent days about the new technology's evolving but misaligned capabilities that could eventually destroy humankind

Google DeepMind

But Chughtai said he’s optimistic that it’s still possible to navigate AI safely, and his next role will be focused on that | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2026 | 9:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Debby Wu
 
An AI researcher who recently resigned from Google DeepMind warned humanity is running out of time to prevent artificial intelligence from causing widespread harm, the latest staffer to voice concerns about the direction of the technology. 
 
“At Google, I witnessed AI development first hand. I too am extremely concerned by the default trajectory of this technology. I earnestly believe that AI has the potential to kill us all,” Bilal Chughtai wrote Monday on both X and LinkedIn, adding that he worked on AI safety and alignment while at the Alphabet Inc. company. Google didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. 
 

Also Read

Barack Obama

Barack Obama calls for AI safety measures, rebukes Trump's approach

ANZ CEO Nuno Matos, Nuno Matos

ANZ CEO Nuno Matos warns of AI risks, job cuts after Musk, Altman alert

Oracle

Oracle begins fresh layoffs as AI infrastructure spending keeps rising

US Senate, US Capitol

US senators weigh requiring AI giants to commit to preventing catastrophe

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO

Elon Musk's X Corp and SpaceXAI resolve antitrust lawsuit against Apple

 
Bilal is the latest AI researcher to voice grave concerns in recent days about the new technology’s evolving but misaligned capabilities that could eventually destroy humankind. Earlier this month, Jacob Coxon, a rank-and-file AI developer, quit his job and accused both his former employers — Anthropic PBC and OpenAI — of “gambling with our lives” by “racing toward super-intelligent AI.” 
 
Over the weekend, Anthropic Chief Executive Officer Dario Amodei published a 3,800-word essay urging the AI community to slow the development of the most advanced systems in order to prevent them slipping beyond human control and inflicting catastrophic harm. In a rare show of unity, Amodei’s missive was endorsed by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and SpaceXAI chief Elon Musk.
 
But Chughtai said he’s optimistic that it’s still possible to navigate AI safely, and his next role will be focused on that. His LinkedIn profile says he’s now working for BlueDot Impact, a non-profit training people in different fields on AI safety.

More From This Section

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

Sam Altman urges caution on AI; Trump says US must keep its lead over China

Satya Nadella,Satya,Nadella

AI must help humanity or it's not worth pursuing: Microsoft CEO Nadella

Anthropic PBC Chief Executive Officer Dario Amodei

Experts doubtful if AI race can be slowed downpremium

chips, semiconductor

Anthropic's AI warning may weigh on chip stocks, but trade seen intact

Brics backs ethical AI in education, academic mobility

Brics calls for safe, ethical AI use in education, backs academic mobility

Topics : Google Artificial intelligence artificial intelligence and robotics

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to BuyNifty OutlookTop 10 Chatgpt 80s Look PromptNSE IPO Price BandiPhone 18 Pro series debutsBrics Summit 2026 RoutesWhat's Open or Closed in Delhi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 15 2026 | 9:24 AM IST