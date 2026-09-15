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Home / World News / US senators weigh requiring AI giants to commit to preventing catastrophe

US senators weigh requiring AI giants to commit to preventing catastrophe

AI-related stocks fell worldwide on Monday after leaders ‌of some of the industry's largest companies called for slowing ​the pace of the technology's development

US Senate, US Capitol

The US Capitol in Washington | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters Washington
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2026 | 8:58 AM IST

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US Senate negotiators are debating legislation that would require AI companies to demonstrate they are taking ​reasonable precautions to keep their tools from causing harm, according to a Senate aide and a lobbyist familiar with the talks.
 
Alarm about the potential danger posed by AI grew last week after Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon said he had resigned, in part because the "people building AI earnestly believe that it could kill us all by the end of the decade." 
 
AI-related stocks fell worldwide on Monday after leaders ‌of some of the industry's largest companies called for slowing ​the pace of the technology's development.
 
 
The senators are ​debating giving the US commerce secretary the power to request proof that AI developers are taking reasonable steps to ​prevent harm, known as a "duty of care," according to the Senate aide and lobbyist. The secretary would also have the power to deploy government auditors to test companies' products themselves, they said. 
 
Reuters could not immediately determine what would qualify as "reasonable."

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The legislation is still being debated. Even if Congress approves the measure, it faces long odds of becoming law. ​US President Donald Trump said on Monday that existing authorities already provide adequate tools to regulate and prosecute tech companies, suggesting he ‌wouldn't sign a bill setting new rules for AI.
 
The proposal is being discussed by Senate Majority Leader John Thune, ​Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Ted Cruz and Senator Amy Klobuchar, the top Democrat involved in the negotiations. A spokesperson for Cruz did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Reuters.
 
"There is a way in which Congress can put guardrails around those types of ‌more consequential threats without in any way harming ​our ability to stay ahead in the AI race," ‌Thune told reporters on Monday.
 
"I'm continuing to work toward a bipartisan agreement on legislation for government oversight of the ‌greatest risks posed by AI models," Klobuchar said in a statement. "That includes requiring developers to work with government experts to ​verify and test models to make sure AI is safe."
 
Cruz's Senate committee has oversight of the US Commerce Department, the agency with in-house AI safety researchers. Senator Maria Cantwell, the top ​Democrat on the Commerce Committee, has also weighed in on the legislation, sources say.
 
Reuters reported on Friday that negotiators are also debating involving federal courts if the US government wants to block the ‌release of certain AI models that it deems unsafe.
 
Companies would be able to challenge that decision in federal court, ‌and the exact structure of how much power the US government would have is still being discussed.
 
Part of the measure involving federal courts would also block states from enforcing their own laws governing certain risks posed by AI models, according to another lobbyist and a Senate aide.
 
The US companies known for the most advanced AI models are Anthropic and OpenAI.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Artificial intelligence US Senate artificial intelligence and robotics US government

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First Published: Sep 15 2026 | 8:58 AM IST