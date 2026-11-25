Jay Chaudhry , CEO, Chairman & Founder at Zscaler, Inc. | Image- Linkedin

Call it luck or being in the right place at the right time, but Zscaler is not the only success story among Indian-origin entrepreneurs. This year, Cursor, an artificial intelligence (AI) coding platform, was acquired by SpaceX in a $60 billion deal. Aman Sanger, an Indian-origin techie in his mid-20s, is one of the company's co-founders.

Pareekh Jain, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of EIIRTrend, an engineering services analytics firm, believes this is the third wave of the Indian talent story. "The first wave was the success of the Indian IT services players and their global footprint. The second wave was Indian talent taking over the helm of large tech firms—Alphabet, Microsoft, Adobe etc. The third wave is far more significant where we are seeing India born founders selling their businesses in deals with crazy valuations," Jain said.

Jain also pointed out that although these companies were started by India-born techies, they are not Indian firms. "These are very much US firms. If you look at some of the deals that have happened over the years in the tech product space, companies founded by India-born talent has managed to sell at high valuation," he added.

As Jain notes, the founding of tech firms by Indian entrepreneurs is not a new trend, but these firms don't always get much attention.

Analysts also say timing worked in Zscaler's favour. With AI raising the stakes for cybercriminals, security has become a key focus area, and analysts believe the segment will see further consolidation.

Chaudhry, founder and CEO of Zscaler, said in an earlier interview with Business Standard: "Future wars will be fought on the cybersecurity front and it would be won and lost without firing a single shot."

Neeti Sharma, CEO of TeamLease Digital, said demand for cybersecurity professionals has shot through the roof as AI has driven a manifold rise in attacks. The key combination of skills, she said, is domain knowledge, technology and deep customer understanding.

Zscaler is the biggest acquisition in the cybersecurity segment, but many such deals were marquee ones at the time they were announced, from Cursor's acquisition to Western Digital's $19 billion purchase of SanDisk in 2016.

Indian-born entrepreneurs make up the largest group of immigrant founders of billion-dollar companies, or unicorns, in the US, according to a new study by the National Foundation for American Policy (NFAP). The US-based non-profit found that 96 American unicorns were founded or co-founded by entrepreneurs of Indian origin.