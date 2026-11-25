Across earnings calls for the quarter ended September 2026, listed payment firms and digital lenders told analysts that AI is now built into much of how they operate. Some are also building for a time when AI agents shop and pay on a customer's behalf, and generate workflows that makes it easier for AI agents to understand checkout pages.

“AI is easy to talk about and much harder to put in motion, where it delivers a strong P&L impact,” said Ranvir Singh, chairman and CEO of Kissht, a digital lending company.

Digital lenders offer some of the clearest examples. Kissht said its credit models have improved their AUC (area under the curve) score to 75 per cent from 66 per cent in 2023. AUC measures how well a model separates borrowers who will repay from those who will not; the higher it is, the fewer bad loans a lender makes.

Collections are shifting too. At digital lending company Moneyview, AI voice bots trained on its best-performing human callers now make 65-70 per cent of collection calls, said co-founder and CEO Puneet Agarwal. Kissht's voice agents recover at more than 85 per cent of a human caller's rate, up from 70 per cent two quarters ago.

AI is also writing much of the software. Nearly 80 per cent of the code Moneyview's engineers write is AI-assisted, Agarwal said.

At Paytm, founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma said every line item of the business is “AI-first”, including deciding which merchants the sales team should go after. “We are not renting intelligence from outside. We make our own models,” he said.

All this comes at a cost. “We are spending more on AI,” conceded Madhur Deora, Paytm's president and group chief financial officer, but added that the company was “okay to spend more on AI costs”.

“We are seeing a huge amount of gains and a huge amount of RoI, largely in indirect expenses and sales growth because of the spends that we are doing on AI,” he pointed out.

At Pine Labs, group CFO Sameer Kamath said that with the company now using AI, “tokenisation cost is the real cost”. Tokens are the units in which AI model providers charge for usage, so the bill grows with use.

The next step is AI that acts for customers, not just for the company. This is known as agentic commerce, where an AI agent finds, buys and pays for things on a user's behalf.

On November 24, Cashfree launched Cashfree Wallet, which lets users authorise their personal AI agents to make payments. Users load money into the wallet and set a budget and rules for what agents can spend. The agent never sees the user's card, UPI or bank details. For now, it supports bill payments.

Cashfree said traffic from AI agents on its checkout has grown 16 times since the start of this financial year.

On Wednesday, November 25, 2026, Pine Labs launched two AI agents for small merchants: Guide, which answers questions on sales and settlements in plain language, and Marketer Agent, which runs ad campaigns on Google. Merchants approve campaigns before any money is spent.

More is on the way. Pine Labs plans to open an app store for merchant AI agents in India by December 15, and Rau said the company is working on a solution for consumers over the next two months.