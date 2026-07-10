OpenAI's new models can help Indian students, benefit local-language users

"GPT-5.6 Sol sets a new standard for both intelligence and efficiency, achieving state-of-the-art results across coding, knowledge work, cybersecurity and science while outperforming previous and competing frontier models with fewer tokens and at lower estimated cost," OpenAI said.

The release of the ChatGPT 5.6 family of LLMs comes nearly a year after OpenAI announced ChatGPT 5.0. The company launched its first model, ChatGPT 3.5, in November 2023. Since then, the company and its LLMs have grown into one of the world's most valuable technology businesses.

The rollout of the Sol, Terra and Luna models is being viewed as the natural progression in which AI models become better, faster and cheaper, said Pawan Prabhat, co-founder of Shorthills AI.

"With these changes, I think we're moving down a path that has been fairly well predicted. With voice capabilities improving, and more competition emerging around coding and biology tasks, we should see disruption in these industries much faster, in terms of better, faster research and more voice-based call centres or voice-based support. I think they will see a lot of change," Prabhat said.

The new family of models also signals a shift from a single all-purpose AI to a portfolio designed for different needs, Jaspreet Bindra, co-founder of AI&Beyond, said.

For example, OpenAI now has Sol for difficult reasoning and complex professional work, Terra for balancing capability and cost, and Luna for speed and affordability, Bindra said.

"It is also interesting that they have put voice, text, image, work and code all in one model, unlike competitor Claude. For India, this matters because cost remains a major barrier to enterprise and mass-market AI adoption," he said.

For countries such as India, these models can also help improve education, as the newer LLMs can converse more naturally and help people solve a range of problems, Prabhat said.