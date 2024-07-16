Business Standard
Apple introduces HomePod mini in midnight colour: Price, features, more

Priced at Rs 10,990, the HomePod mini in midnight is available for pre-order, with sale set to commence from July 17

Apple HomePod Mini Midnight

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2024 | 11:38 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple has introduced the HomePod mini in midnight colour, made with 100 per cent recycled mesh fabric. Priced at Rs 10,990, the HomePod mini in midnight is available for pre-order, with sale set to commence from July 17. The Siri-powered smart speaker has previously been offered in other colours such as yellow, orange, blue, and white. The new midnight colour is in addition to these colours.

Just 3.3-inch tall, the HomePod mini supports audio streaming platforms from Apple and third-party providers such as Gaana and JioSaavn. This most compact smart speaker from Apple supports true wireless stereo set-up when paired with multiple HomePod mini speakers – to stream music or podcasts in multiple rooms. In a single room set-up, two HomePod mini speakers can also form a stereo pair for a surround sound stereo audio effect.
The HomePod Mini is powered by the Apple S5 chip, which Apple said analyses the unique characteristics of the music and apply complex tuning models to optimise loudness, adjust the dynamic range, and control the movement of the driver and passive radiators in real time. The smart speaker features a full-range driver, powered by a neodymium magnet and a pair of force-cancelling passive radiators for deep bass and crisp high frequencies.

The HomePod Mini features a three-microphone array to listen to voice commands. There is also a fourth inward-facing microphone to help it isolate sound coming from the speaker to improve voice detection when music is playing.

Powered by Siri, the HomePod mini delivers a personalised and integrated experience for iPhone customers. Siri can identify who is speaking and tailor music and podcasts to their preferences, and respond to personal requests, like accessing messages, reminders, notes, and calendar appointments, or making and answering phone calls.

The HomePod Mini is compatible with Apple devices, including iPhones, Mac and TV. Moreover, the speaker supports smart home set-up to control smart home accessories though voice commands. It also supports “Intercom” feature, which offers a quick and easy way for family members to connect with each other at home; One person can send an Intercom message from one HomePod to another — whether in a different room, a specific zone, or multiple rooms throughout the home — and their voice will automatically play on the designated HomePod speaker. Intercom works with iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, and CarPlay. The HomePod mini has built-in sensors to monitor smoke or carbon monoxide, temperature, and humidity.

First Published: Jul 16 2024 | 11:38 AM IST

