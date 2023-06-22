Apple has rolled out an urgent iOS 16.5.1 update for its iPhone customers. According to a report, the update includes a fix for a critical security flaw that had been used to exploit iPhones in Russia. Russian security software manufacturer Kaspersky Lab discovered the flaw. It stated that an iMessage with a malicious attachment was the method of the attack. The security company claims that the attacker can infect the user's device and run the code without seeing the message.“The malicious code installed after infection had 24 commands,” Kaspersky was quoted as saying by the Washington Post. According to the report, there were commands such as removing passwords from Apple's Keychain, monitoring locations, and modifying or exporting files.Apple iOS 16.5.1 update: OverviewAccording to Apple, the iOS 16.5.1 update addresses two significant security flaws. The company said it is aware that an app with kernel privileges may be able to execute any code. It added they are also aware of a report that says "this issue may have been actively exploited against versions of iOS released before iOS 15.7".Webkit is the subject of the second vulnerability that iOS 16.5.1 addresses. "Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution," read the release notes for the update. There is a report that this vulnerability may have been actively exploited, and Apple is aware of it. Apple says that the list of qualified iPhones incorporates iPhone 8 and later. The company with its headquarters in Cupertino has also released iPadOS 16.5.1, which is accessible with the iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air (3rd and later), iPad 5th and later, and iPad mini (5th and later).Apple iOS 16.5.1 update: DownloadTo download the latest iOS 16.5.1 update, below are the easy steps to follow: • Visit the Settings app on your Apple iPhone • Click on General and then press Software Update • Here, you will witness the update available for your device. • If it displays over one update, then install the recent one. • Enter on Download and Install.