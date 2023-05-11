close

Google launches Pixel 7a phone, sale with launch offers starts on Flipkart

Priced at Rs 43,999, the Google Pixel 7a is available for purchase on the e-commerce platform Flipkart with launch offers. Details below

Khalid Anzar New Delhi
Google Pixel 7a

Google Pixel 7a

2 min read Last Updated : May 10 2023 | 11:44 PM IST
Google has announced an A-series smartphone in the Pixel 7 line at its global developers’ conference, Google I/O 2023. Named Pixel 7a, the smartphone brings all-round upgrades such as screen of 90Hz refresh rate, second-gen Google Tensor G2 chip, Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur features, and more. The Pixel 7a is priced at Rs 43,999. It is available for purchase on e-commerce platform Flipkart with launch offers. Details below:

Pixel 7a: Launch offers

  • Instant discount of Rs 4,000 on HDFC Bank cards with an option to avail a no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI), or Rs 4,000 off in exchange for any Pixel device and other select smartphone models.
  • Bundle offers: Fitbit Inspire 2 smartwatch at a discounted price of Rs 3,999 and Pixel Buds A-Series wireless earbuds at a discounted price Rs 3,999 – when either is purchased along with the Pixel 7a.
  • Free screen damage protection for one year
  • Three-month trial of YouTube Premium and Google One

Pixel 7a: Specifications and features

The Pixel 7a smartphone sports a 6.1-inch screen of 90Hz refresh rate, protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Made of recycled material, the smartphone is IP67 rated for water and dust resistance. The camera-focused smartphone has a dual-camera set-up on the back, featuring a 64MP primary camera sensor with optical image stabilisation and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. Like its elder siblings, the phone comes with Night Sight, Photo Unblur, and Magic Eraser features. It is offered in 8GB RAM and 128GB on-board storage, and Charcoal, Sea, and Snow colours.

After sales support

Google has launched 28 multi-brand stores in collaboration with F1 Info Solutions. In these stores, Pixel owners can walk-in to get support for their devices. This is spread across 27 cities in India. At these centers, users can get their device diagnosed, get simple issues resolved, or obtain information about the features of their device. If their device needs a physical repair, the center will securely pack it and ship it for servicing, after which they will communicate with the user until their device is repaired and returned to them at the center.

First Published: May 11 2023 | 12:45 AM IST

